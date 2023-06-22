England pacer Ollie Robinson has courted plenty of attention for his antics in the first Ashes Test. His duels with Usman Khawaja were well noted by the cricketing fraternity and the pacer was even asked about the same in the press conference. After Robinson cited the examples of Ricky Ponting and other former Australian cricketers over the Khawaja sledging episode, the former Aussie skipper has given a sharp retort, calling English pacer a 'slow learner' while questioning his bowling too.

"We've all seen Ricky Ponting and other Aussies do the same to us, and just because the shoe is on the other foot it's not received well," Robinson had said.

Ponting, unimpressed by Robinson's choice of words and the fact that he dragged him into the controversy, hit out at the English pacer.

"As I said after Ollie Robinson said what he said, this England cricket team hasn't played against Australia and they'll find out pretty quickly what playing Ashes cricket and playing against a good Australian cricket team is all about," Ponting told the ICC Review podcast.

"And if Ollie Robinson hasn't learned that already after last week, then he's a slow learner," he further said.

Advertisement

Ponting even targeted Robinson's bowling the Edgbaston Test, saying if he wants to talk to Australian cricketers in Ashes, he should better back it up with his performances.

"Some of the things he had to say - I mean he even brought my name into it, which I felt was a little bit unusual, but for me it's water off a duck's back.

"If he is sitting back thinking about me, then no wonder he bowled like the way that he did in that game, if he's worried about what I did 15 years ago.

"He'll learn pretty quickly that if you're going to talk to Australian cricketers in an Ashes series, then you want to be able to back it up with your skills," the former Australia captain said.