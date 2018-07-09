World Cup 2018, France vs Belgium, Semi-Final: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Belgium are in the last four for just the second time in their history, and will meet France in the World Cup 2018 last four in Saint Petersburg on Tuesday after claiming their biggest-ever World Cup scalp by beating Brazil 2-1 in the quarter-finals. France, meanwhile, outclassed Uruguay 2-0 in their quarter-final clash. It is the first time France have been in the last four since 2006. Eden Hazard will be one of the key players that Belgium will be relying on in the semi-finals. The Chelsea star is one of the French academy system's finest exports in the past decade but he could be the man to end Didier Deschamps's bid for World Cup glory. The two teams have met 73 times with Belgium winning 30 and France 24, while 19 matches ended in draws. This will be the first World Cup meeting between France and Belgium since the 1986 World Cup. France had won the match 4-2.