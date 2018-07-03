World Cup 2018, Sweden vs Switzerland Live Score: Sweden Face Xherdan Shaqiri Starred Switzerland In Stern Contest

Shorn of a superstar since Zlatan Ibrahimovic's retirement, Sweden were not expected even to make it to the World Cup but now they are within reach of their first quarter-final for 24 years. After eliminating the Netherlands and Italy in qualifying, Sweden played their part in sending defending champions Germany home early by topping Group F with victories over South Korea and Mexico. Sweden will aim for a quarter-final spot when they face Switzerland in their Round of 16 clash at Saint Petersburg Stadium on Tuesday. In keeping with his squad, no-frills coach Janne Andersson is not a big name, having spent his entire playing and coaching career in his homeland. But the 55-year-old is credited with creating the collective spirit that has helped Sweden thrive despite a lack of standout individual talent. (LIVE SCORES: Sweden vs Switzerland)

18:30 IST: The complete line-up between Sweden and Switzerland for the Round of 16 clash has been announced.

18:15 IST: Swiss national star Xherdan Shaqiri looks ready for the crucial clash, a lot of onus on him to get his national side into the quarters.

18:15 IST: Former Swede star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has 'got his back' against the national side, which looks in readiness to take on the Swiss.

18:08 IST: The two sides in this match come into the game with differing fortunes in their preceding matches: Sweden thumped high-flying Mexico 3-0, while Switzerland were pegged back twice in a 2-2 draw with already-eliminated Costa Rica.

18:05 IST: Two crucial spots at stake for the quarter-final. Who are you betting on?

18:02 IST: Just over an hour to go for the crucial contest between Sweden and Switzerland in the double-header Tuesday, we have Colombia playing England later in the day.

18:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the Round of 16 clash between Sweden and Switzerland.

Sweden have now gone as far as they ever did with Ibrahimovic at a World Cup and could go much further in a wide open half of the draw.

Beat Switzerland and they will face England or Colombia, with Croatia or Russia waiting as potential semi-final opponents.

Switzerland have made headlines in Russia for their players' controversial goal celebrations but the team stands on the verge of matching their best-ever run at a World Cup.

If Vladimir Petkovic's side beat Sweden in Saint Petersburg on Tuesday, they will become the first Swiss team in 64 years to qualify for the quarter-finals of football's biggest tournament.

Although they have largely gone under the radar in Russia -- double-eagle scoring celebrations against Serbia aside against -- the unheralded team are enjoying an impressive tournament.