 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

World Cup 2018, Sweden vs Switzerland Live Score: Sweden Face Xherdan Shaqiri Starred Switzerland In Stern Contest

Updated: 03 July 2018 18:46 IST

FIFA World Cup 2018, Live Football Match Score, Sweden vs Switzerland From Saint Petersburg Stadium, St. Petersburg

World Cup 2018, Sweden vs Switzerland Live Score: Sweden Face Xherdan Shaqiri Starred Switzerland In Stern Contest
FIFA Football World Cup 2018: Switzerland have made headlines in Russia for controversial goal © AFP

Shorn of a superstar since Zlatan Ibrahimovic's retirement, Sweden were not expected even to make it to the World Cup but now they are within reach of their first quarter-final for 24 years. After eliminating the Netherlands and Italy in qualifying, Sweden played their part in sending defending champions Germany home early by topping Group F with victories over South Korea and Mexico. Sweden will aim for a quarter-final spot when they face Switzerland in their Round of 16 clash at Saint Petersburg Stadium on Tuesday. In keeping with his squad, no-frills coach Janne Andersson is not a big name, having spent his entire playing and coaching career in his homeland. But the 55-year-old is credited with creating the collective spirit that has helped Sweden thrive despite a lack of standout individual talent. (LIVE SCORES: Sweden vs Switzerland)

Live Updates Between Sweden vs Switzerland, 2018 FIFA World Cup, Saint Petersburg Stadium, St. Petersburg

18:30 IST: The complete line-up between Sweden and Switzerland for the Round of 16 clash has been announced. 

18:15 IST: Swiss national star  Xherdan Shaqiri looks ready for the crucial clash, a lot of onus on him to get his national side into the quarters.  

18:15 IST: Former Swede star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has 'got his back' against the national side, which looks in readiness to take on the Swiss. 

18:08 IST: The two sides in this match come into the game with differing fortunes in their preceding matches: Sweden thumped high-flying Mexico 3-0, while Switzerland were pegged back twice in a 2-2 draw with already-eliminated Costa Rica.

18:05 IST: Two crucial spots at stake for the quarter-final. Who are you betting on? 

18:02 IST: Just over an hour to go for the crucial contest between Sweden and Switzerland in the double-header Tuesday, we have Colombia playing England later in the day. 

18:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the Round of 16 clash between Sweden and Switzerland. 

Sweden have now gone as far as they ever did with Ibrahimovic at a World Cup and could go much further in a wide open half of the draw.

Beat Switzerland and they will face England or Colombia, with Croatia or Russia waiting as potential semi-final opponents.

Switzerland have made headlines in Russia for their players' controversial goal celebrations but the team stands on the verge of matching their best-ever run at a World Cup.

If Vladimir Petkovic's side beat Sweden in Saint Petersburg on Tuesday, they will become the first Swiss team in 64 years to qualify for the quarter-finals of football's biggest tournament.

Although they have largely gone under the radar in Russia -- double-eagle scoring celebrations against Serbia aside against -- the unheralded team are enjoying an impressive tournament.

Comments
Topics : Switzerland Sweden 2018 FIFA World Cup Sweden vs Switzerland, Round of 16 Football Live Score Live Blogs Football
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
World Cup 2018, Sweden vs Switzerland Live Score: Sweden Face Xherdan Shaqiri Starred Switzerland In Stern Contest
World Cup 2018, Sweden vs Switzerland Live Score: Sweden Face Xherdan Shaqiri Starred Switzerland In Stern Contest
World Cup 2018, Round Of 16, Sweden vs Switzerland Preview: Dour European Battle On The Cards
World Cup 2018, Round Of 16, Sweden vs Switzerland Preview: Dour European Battle On The Cards
FIFA World Cup 2018, Sweden vs Switzerland, Round Of 16: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
FIFA World Cup 2018, Sweden vs Switzerland, Round Of 16: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Advertisement

Advertisement

Groups

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Uruguay 3 3 0 0 9
2 Russia 3 2 0 1 6
3 Saudi Arabia 3 1 0 2 3
4 Egypt 3 0 0 3 0
World Cup Table»

Venue Guide
Saint Pertersburg Nizhny Novgorod Saransk Moscow Kallningrad Yekaterinburg Kazan Samara Volgograd Rostov on Don Sochi

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.