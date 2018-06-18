 
don't
miss
Other Languages
All Sports
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

Google Doodle Celebrates FIFA World Cup, Day 5: Belgium, England Make First Appearance

Updated: 18 June 2018 12:25 IST

Google Doodle celebrated the Day 5 of FIFA World Cup 2018, as upsets galore painted Day 4.

Google Doodle Celebrates FIFA World Cup, Day 5: Belgium, England Make First Appearance
Google Doodle highlighted Day 5 the FIFA World Cup 2018. © Google

Google Doodle highlighted Day 5 the FIFA World Cup 2018, with big European teams Belgium and England set to make their first appearance in what has so far been a sensational World Cup 2018, with upsets galore marking the tournament. Day 4 saw defending champions Germany go down to Mexico in what was the biggest upset of the World Cup so far. Germany looked a far cry from the team that won the title in 2014. Not just that, the tournament also saw Brazil being held by Switzerland.

Brazil looked like running away with the match with a sensational Philippe Coutinho goal but Switzerland fought back in the second half to score off a corner from one of the rare forays they made in the Brazilian half.

The Brazilians, with Neymar in their line-up, could not break the Swiss defence down and the Europeans were ecstatic with the point they snatched.

Day 5 will see Belgium in action against debutants Panama. Belgium, with one of the most powerful line-ups in FIFA World Cup 2018, are carded as one of the favourites.

England will take on the African challenge of Tunisia. England have always flattered to deceive but this time around, they are boasting of a competitive team.

In an earlier match, South Korea and Sweden will see if they can make the most of Brazil losing two points and post a win and climb to the top of the points tally from Group F.

Comments
Topics : England Belgium Panama Tunisia 2018 FIFA World Cup Football Tunisia vs England, Match 14 Belgium vs Panama, Match 13
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Google Doodle highlighted Day 5 the FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Belgium and England set to make their first appearance
  • Day 5 will see Belgium in action against debutants Panama
Related Articles
Google Doodle Celebrates FIFA World Cup, Day 5: Belgium, England Make First Appearance
Google Doodle Celebrates FIFA World Cup, Day 5: Belgium, England Make First Appearance
World Cup 2018: Confident England Face Tunisia In Group G Opener
World Cup 2018: Confident England Face Tunisia In Group G Opener
World Cup 2018, Tunisia vs England: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
World Cup 2018, Tunisia vs England: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Advertisement

Advertisement

Groups

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Russia 1 1 0 0 3
2 Uruguay 1 1 0 0 3
3 Egypt 1 0 0 1 0
4 Saudi Arabia 1 0 0 1 0
World Cup Table»

Venue Guide
Saint Pertersburg Nizhny Novgorod Saransk Moscow Kallningrad Yekaterinburg Kazan Samara Volgograd Rostov on Don Sochi

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.