 ;
 
don't
miss
Other Languages
All Sports
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

2018 World Cup: Argentina Name Midfielder Enzo Perez As Manuel Lanzini's Replacement

Updated: 09 June 2018 20:33 IST

The two-time champions are in Group D and will kick off their campaign against Iceland on June 16 at the Spartak Stadium.

2018 World Cup: Argentina Name Midfielder Enzo Perez As Manuel Lanzini
Enzo Perez, who plays for River Plate, has so far appeared 21 times for Argentina. © AFP

Argentina on Saturday named midfielder Enzo Perez as their replacement for injured Manuel Lanzini in their squad for the FIFA World Cup, starting next week in Russia. Lanzini on Friday hurt his right knee during training, ruling himself out of the World Cup. His replacement, Perez, 32, who plays for River Plate, has so far appeared 21 times for Argentina. Meanwhile, Argentina brought its stay at FC Barcelona's training ground to a close. The pre-competition stint in the city has been something of a home away from home scenario for Lionel Messi, who knows the place well through his long and ongoing career with La Liga club Barcelona, but it has been disastrous for West Ham midfielder Lanzini.

Lanzini was therefore absent from Saturday's final session led by head coach Jorge Sampaoli, which was followed by a team lunch at their hotel in Barcelona ahead of their flight to Russia, where the players will set up camp at the Bronnitsy Training Base, located some 55 kilometres (34 miles) outside Russia's capital Moscow. 

A pre-World Cup friendly against Israel that was meant to be held in Jerusalem Friday was cancelled after several Argentina players received threats amid calls from Palestinian rights groups to boycott the match. 

The two-time champions are in Group D and will kick off their campaign against Iceland on June 16 at the Spartak Stadium. 

In the group stages of the competition, Argentina will also face Croatia and Nigeria.

Comments
Topics : Argentina Manuel Lanzini 2018 FIFA World Cup Football
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Lanzini was absent from Saturday's final session led by Jorge Sampaoli
  • The two-time champions will kick off their campaign against Iceland
  • In the group stages, Argentina will also face Croatia and Nigeria
Related Articles
2018 World Cup: Argentina Name Midfielder Enzo Perez As Manuel Lanzini
2018 World Cup: Argentina Name Midfielder Enzo Perez As Manuel Lanzini's Replacement
FIFA World Cup: Sourav Ganguly Picks His Favourites, Hails Lionel Messi
FIFA World Cup: Sourav Ganguly Picks His Favourites, Hails Lionel Messi
FIFA World Cup: Lionel Messi In Middle Of Israel-Palestinian Spat Over Scrapped Match
FIFA World Cup: Lionel Messi In Middle Of Israel-Palestinian Spat Over Scrapped Match
2018 World Cup: Argentina Team Wants To Put Israel Row Behind Them: Federation
2018 World Cup: Argentina Team Wants To Put Israel Row Behind Them: Federation
2018 World Cup, Group D: Argentina Clear Frontrunners, Croatia Hoping To Make A Mark
2018 World Cup, Group D: Argentina Clear Frontrunners, Croatia Hoping To Make A Mark
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.