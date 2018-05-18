 
don't
miss
All Sports
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

FIFA World Cup 2018: Sergio Aguero Says He Feels 'Like New' Ahead Of World Cup

Updated: 18 May 2018 17:09 IST

Sergio Aguero hasn't played for Manchester City since their Champions League quarter-final defeat by Liverpool on April 10.

FIFA World Cup 2018: Sergio Aguero Says He Feels
Aguero has played 84 times since making his international debut in 2006 © AFP

Argentina striker Sergio Aguero said on Thursday that he feels "like new" and is ready to play his "best World Cup" in Russia despite struggling in recent months with a knee injury. The 29-year-old hasn't played for Manchester City since their Champions League quarter-final defeat by Liverpool on April 10, and Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli has a host of attacking options to choose from before naming his World Cup squad. "My knee is like new, I've always had problems... But now I feel different, I can bend it and it's a relief," he told Argentinian TV channel TyC.

Aguero has played 84 times since making his international debut in 2006, scoring 36 goals, but faces strong competition for a place in Sampaoli's starting XI.

With Lionel Messi a shoe-in for the team, Aguero will need to stave off challenges from Juventus pair Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala, Roma striker Diego Perotti and Inter Milan's Mauro Icardi.

But, having never scored in eight previous World Cup matches, Aguero insisted that he is preparing for his "best World Cup".

Two-time world champions Argentina have been handed a tough draw alongside Croatia, Nigeria and Iceland in Group D, with their opening match against the Scandinavian debutants in Moscow on June 16.

Comments
Topics : Argentina Sergio Agüero Lionel Messi 2018 FIFA World Cup Football
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Sergio Aguero said he feels "like new" after his knee injury
  • He added that he is ready to play his "best World Cup" in Russia
  • Aguero has played 84 times since making his international debut in 2006
Related Articles
FIFA World Cup 2018: Sergio Aguero Says Club Link-Up With Lionel Messi
FIFA World Cup 2018: Sergio Aguero Says Club Link-Up With Lionel Messi 'Impossible'
FIFA World Cup 2018: Sergio Aguero Says He Feels
FIFA World Cup 2018: Sergio Aguero Says He Feels 'Like New' Ahead Of World Cup
Premier League: All-Rounder Sergio Aguero Better Than Ever For Pep Guardiola
Premier League: All-Rounder Sergio Aguero Better Than Ever For Pep Guardiola
Manchester City Beat Arsenal 3-0 To Win League Cup
Manchester City Beat Arsenal 3-0 To Win League Cup
FA Cup: Wigan End Manchester City
FA Cup: Wigan End Manchester City's Quadruple Bid With Shock 1-0 Win
Advertisement

Advertisement

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Manchester City 38 32 4 2 100
2 Manchester United 38 25 6 7 81
3 Tottenham Hotspur 38 23 8 7 77
4 Liverpool 38 21 12 5 75
5 Chelsea 38 21 7 10 70
6 Arsenal 38 19 6 13 63
7 Burnley 38 14 12 12 54
8 Everton 38 13 10 15 49
9 Leicester City 38 12 11 15 47
10 Newcastle United 38 12 8 18 44
View Full Table»

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.