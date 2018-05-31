 ;
 
don't
miss
Other Languages
All Sports
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

Russia Lose To Austria In FIFA World Cup 2018 Warm-Up Game

Updated: 31 May 2018 13:54 IST

Russia's defensive weakness was on display as the 2018 FIFA World Cup hosts fell 1-0 to Austria, who failed to qualify for the tournament.

Russia Lose To Austria In FIFA World Cup 2018 Warm-Up Game
Russia fell 1-0 to Austria, who failed to qualify for the tournament. © AFP

Russia's defensive weakness was on display as the 2018 FIFA World Cup hosts fell 1-0 to Austria, who failed to qualify for the tournament. Playing their penultimate international friendly before the World Cup, the Russians started brightly in Wednesday night's match at the Innsbruck's Tivoli Stadium here, reports EFE news agency. But the momentum shifted to the hosts in the 12th minute with a shot on goal by Robert Zulj in his first match as a starter for Austria.

With Marko Arnautovic taking the lead, the Austrians picked up the pace and started asking questions of the Russian defenders.

It was the West Ham United player who set up the only goal of the night, getting the ball to Alessandro Schopf, who beat Akinfeev to make it 1-0 for Austria in the 28th minute.

The visitors, meanwhile, proved unable to pose any threat to the Austrian goal and were lucky not to go down a man when Granat brought down Arnautovic with a tackle that would have merited a red card under different circumstances.

Arnautovic had a chance to double the lead for Austria early in the second half, but his shot went over the cross-bar.

Both teams made changes in the second period, robbing the contest of rhythm and excitement.

Russia will visit Turkey next week for their final friendly before hosting Saudi Arabia in Moscow on June 14 in the World Cup kick-off.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Comments
Topics : Russia Austria 2018 FIFA World Cup Football
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Russia fell 1-0 to Austria
  • Austria failed to qualify for the tournament
  • Russians started brightly in the match
Related Articles
Russia Lose To Austria In FIFA World Cup 2018 Warm-Up Game
Russia Lose To Austria In FIFA World Cup 2018 Warm-Up Game
FIFA World Cup 2018: Harry Kane Named England
FIFA World Cup 2018: Harry Kane Named England's Captain
Russia Seeks Monkey Chant Solution Ahead Of World Cup
Russia Seeks Monkey Chant Solution Ahead Of World Cup
Watch: Russian Football League Blasted After Grizzly Bear Hands Match-Ball To Referee
Watch: Russian Football League Blasted After Grizzly Bear Hands Match-Ball To Referee
Russia Cracks Down On 800 World Cup Ticket Sites
Russia Cracks Down On 800 World Cup Ticket Sites
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.