 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

World Cup 2018: Photographer Becomes Part Of Croatia World Cup Goal Celebration

Updated: 12 July 2018 13:32 IST

Quick as a flash, he picked up his camera and took some remarkable close-up shots of the Croats' joy.

World Cup 2018: Photographer Becomes Part Of Croatia World Cup Goal Celebration
Croatia players ran towards photographer Yuri Cortez, who was positioned next to the advertising boards. © AFP

When Croatia scored the goal that took them into the World Cup final on Wednesday, an AFP photographer unwittingly became part of the celebrations as he was buried under a pile of joyous players.

After Mario Mandzukic scored in extra-time to give Croatia a 2-1 win against England in the semi-final, he ran to a corner of the pitch at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium to share his joy with his teammates.

"I was just changing my lens as the players ran towards me," said photographer Yuri Cortez, who was positioned next to the pitchside advertising boards.

"They just kept coming towards me and they fell on me! It was a crazy moment, they were delighted. Then they suddenly realised that I was underneath them," said Mexico City-based Cortez.

Quick as a flash, he picked up his camera and took some remarkable close-up shots of the Croats' joy.

"Then they asked me if I was OK. Another one picked up my lens and another player (Domagoj Vida) gave me a kiss."

Croatia, who have reached the final for the first time in their history, will play France on Sunday.
 

Comments
Topics : Croatia England 2018 FIFA World Cup Football Croatia vs England, Semi-Final 2
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Croatia have reached the final for the first time in their history
  • An AFP photographer unwittingly became part of the celebrations
  • Mario Mandzukic scored in extra-time to give Croatia a 2-1 win vs England
Related Articles
World Cup 2018: Mental Strength Carried Croatia To Final, Says Dejan Lovren
World Cup 2018: Mental Strength Carried Croatia To Final, Says Dejan Lovren
World Cup 2018: Exhausted Croatia Train Sights On France In Final
World Cup 2018: Exhausted Croatia Train Sights On France In Final
World Cup 2018: Harry Kane Says World Cup Semi-Final Run Just The Start For Young England
World Cup 2018: Harry Kane Says World Cup Semi-Final Run Just The Start For Young England
World Cup 2018: Photographer Becomes Part Of Croatia World Cup Goal Celebration
World Cup 2018: Photographer Becomes Part Of Croatia World Cup Goal Celebration
World Cup 2018:
World Cup 2018: 'We Left Everything Out There', Says England Manager Gareth Southgate
Advertisement

Advertisement

Groups

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Uruguay 3 3 0 0 9
2 Russia 3 2 0 1 6
3 Saudi Arabia 3 1 0 2 3
4 Egypt 3 0 0 3 0
World Cup Table»

Venue Guide
Saint Pertersburg Nizhny Novgorod Saransk Moscow Kallningrad Yekaterinburg Kazan Samara Volgograd Rostov on Don Sochi

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.