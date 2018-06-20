 
don't
miss
Other Languages
All Sports
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

World Cup 2018: Pepe Says Portugal 'Privileged' To Have Cristiano Ronaldo

Updated: 20 June 2018 01:39 IST

Ronaldo's hat-trick was the 51st of his career, many of which were scored alongside former Real centre-back Pepe who spent a decade at the Spanish giants.

World Cup 2018: Pepe Says Portugal
Pepe showered praise on his Portugal teammate Cristiano Ronaldo © AFP

Portugal defender Pepe said it was a "privilege" for the country to have a player like Cristiano Ronaldo after the Real Madrid star's dazzling display against Spain at the World Cup. Ronaldo scored a hat-trick, including an 88th-minute free-kick, as the European champions rescued a point late on in a pulsating 3-3 draw in their opening Group B match last weekend. The 33-year-old doubled his number of career World Cup goals in Sochi, and Portugal can edge closer to a spot in the knockout phase with a win over Morocco in Moscow on Wednesday.

"The most important thing for our team is for Cristiano Ronaldo to be well," Pepe told reporters at the Luzhniki Stadium on Tuesday.

"He's very happy to be here with us and every match it's a privilege for us Portuguese to have a player such as him."

Ronaldo's hat-trick was the 51st of his career, many of which were scored alongside former Real centre-back Pepe who spent a decade at the Spanish giants.

"To me it's nothing new about Cristiano Ronaldo," the 35-year-old said. "I mean he had a fantastic match and it was very important the fact that he's so humble on the pitch and working to help the team.

"We are very happy with him and his performance and the performance of all the other players. We work with a single goal which is to honour our country and jersey."

Portugal coach Fernando Santos insisted there will be no complacency from his players against Morocco after the heavyweight battle with Spain, the 2010 World Cup winners.

"They are one of the best African squads," Santos said. "They have very experienced players who have mostly been playing in Europe.

"The team is very well-organised and know their game very well. They have always played to the best of their abilities with full intensity."

Santos stressed that relying on Ronaldo alone would not be enough to succeed.

"I hope Cristiano Ronaldo will play a great match, we're used to that almost," Santos said. "Not only in terms of the last match but his career as a whole.

"I hope he and our team are ready," he added. "The captain is a very important aspect... but I have never seen a player win a game for his team on his own."

Comments
Topics : Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo 2018 FIFA World Cup Football Portugal vs Morocco, Match 18
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Ronaldo's hat-trick was the 51st of his career
  • Pepe showered praise on his Portugal teammate Cristiano Ronaldo
  • Pepe said it was a "privilege" for Portugal to have a player like Ronaldo
Related Articles
World Cup 2018: Pepe Says Portugal
World Cup 2018: Pepe Says Portugal 'Privileged' To Have Cristiano Ronaldo
World Cup 2018, Portugal vs Morocco: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
World Cup 2018, Portugal vs Morocco: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
World Cup 2018: Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal Seek Victory Against Morocco
World Cup 2018: Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal Seek Victory Against Morocco
World Cup 2018: Can
World Cup 2018: Can't Compare Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo, Says Portugal's Adrien Silva
World Cup 2018: Neymar Ends World
World Cup 2018: Neymar Ends World's Greatest Player Debate, Says "I Am The Best"
Advertisement

Advertisement

Groups

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Russia 2 2 0 0 6
2 Uruguay 1 1 0 0 3
3 Egypt 2 0 0 2 0
4 Saudi Arabia 1 0 0 1 0
World Cup Table»

Venue Guide
Saint Pertersburg Nizhny Novgorod Saransk Moscow Kallningrad Yekaterinburg Kazan Samara Volgograd Rostov on Don Sochi

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.