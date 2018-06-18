 
don't
miss
Other Languages
All Sports
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

World Cup 2018: Low Turnout But Warm Welcome For England In Volgograd

Updated: 18 June 2018 19:06 IST

England fans who arrived for their team's first World Cup fixture received a warm welcome, despite ice-cold relations between the two countries and the memory of violence at Euro 2016.

World Cup 2018: Low Turnout But Warm Welcome For England In Volgograd
England football fans wave flags as they arrive at the Volgograd railway station © AFP

England fans arriving in the Russian city of Volgograd Monday for their team's first World Cup fixture received a warm welcome, despite ice-cold relations between the two countries and the memory of violence at Euro 2016. Turnout for the side was expected to be low for the match, with less than 2,000 tickets sold to fans coming from Britain, according to England's Football Supporters' Federation. Gareth Southgate's men will take on Tunisia in the southern city formerly known as Stalingrad, site of World War II's bloodiest battle where almost two million people lost their lives.

The draw comes as ties between Moscow and London reach lows not seen since the Cold War, following the poisoning of the former double agent Sergei Skripal along with his daughter in England, as well as accusations of Russian interference in the Brexit referendum.

But London-born Camilla Croxton, in Russia for the first time for the tournament, had only kind words for the country and the locals she had met.

"I went in with low expectations but Russia has blown my mind," the 28-year-old NGO worker told AFP.

"Volgograd has a really small-town vibe. People will come up to me and try to speak English, even if their English isn't the best. Google Translate has been getting a real workout," she said.

Teams of volunteers have been greeting supporters with chants and high-fives as they arrive at the million-strong city's airport and main train station, while guides have been deployed throughout the centre.

"We were under the impression we would be constantly under attack. Before we got here we were worried, my family was worried," said 27-year-old Jordan Price as he enjoyed a morning beer with two friends on a bar terrace.

The trio, however, said locals had even offered them help in buying insect repellent to protect against the swarms of midges that had descended on the riverside city for match day.

Meanwhile Britain's deputy ambassador to Russia, Lindsay Skoll, and Greg Clarke, chairman of the Football Association, laid wreaths in Volgograd's Hall of Military Glory to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Stalingrad.

"I think what this (wreath laying) demonstrates more than anything is that the enduring nature of the relationship between the UK and Volgograd outweighs any political ups and downs," Skoll said.

The memorial complex to the battle includes the statue The Motherland Calls, an 85-metre sculpture of a woman stepping forward with a raised sword that was once the tallest construction of its kind in the world.

- The only thing missing -

The friendly noises from both sides are a long way from the clashes between Russia and England fans in Marseille during the 2016 European championship, which left two people in a coma and others seriously injured.

Both Russian and British authorities are determined to avoid a repeat of the violence, with London confiscating the passports of more than 1,000 known hooligans before the World Cup and Moscow clamping down on those with a history of troublemaking at games.

Two British men were reportedly removed from a train to Volgograd Monday after an altercation with a police officer.

A British embassy representative told AFP its staff were in contact with Russian authorities "regarding a British man who was detained following an incident on a train" and were ready to offer him consular assistance.

Luc Jones of the Football Supporters' Federation, in Volgograd for the game, said fears of violence might have kept some England supporters away.

"But it's partly because the team has been so crap. When we lost to Iceland (in 2016) there were a lot of people who said they weren't going to spend their money going to see them anymore."

The 45-year-old praised the Russian organisers but lamented the lack of turnout for his side, as Tunisia and its flag-draped supporters made their presence felt.

"The only thing missing is the England fans," he said.

Comments
Topics : England Tunisia 2018 FIFA World Cup FIFA Tunisia vs England, Match 14 Football
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • England fans received warm welcome on arrival in Russia
  • England will face Tunisia in southern city formerly known as Stalingrad
  • Turnout for the side was expected to be low for the match
Related Articles
World Cup 2018: Low Turnout But Warm Welcome For England In Volgograd
World Cup 2018: Low Turnout But Warm Welcome For England In Volgograd
Google Doodle Celebrates FIFA World Cup, Day 5: Belgium, England Make First Appearance
Google Doodle Celebrates FIFA World Cup, Day 5: Belgium, England Make First Appearance
World Cup 2018: Confident England Face Tunisia In Group G Opener
World Cup 2018: Confident England Face Tunisia In Group G Opener
World Cup 2018, Tunisia vs England: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
World Cup 2018, Tunisia vs England: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
FIFA World Cup: Over 1,000 England Hooligans Blocked From Russia Trip
FIFA World Cup: Over 1,000 England Hooligans Blocked From Russia Trip
Advertisement

Advertisement

Groups

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Russia 1 1 0 0 3
2 Uruguay 1 1 0 0 3
3 Egypt 1 0 0 1 0
4 Saudi Arabia 1 0 0 1 0
World Cup Table»

Venue Guide
Saint Pertersburg Nizhny Novgorod Saransk Moscow Kallningrad Yekaterinburg Kazan Samara Volgograd Rostov on Don Sochi

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.