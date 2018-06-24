 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

World Cup 2018: Javier Mascherano Shoots Down Jorge Sampaoli Rift Rumours

Updated: 24 June 2018 18:59 IST

Argentina face Nigeria in a must-win FIFA World Cup match in Saint Petersburg on June 26.

World Cup 2018: Javier Mascherano Shoots Down Jorge Sampaoli Rift Rumours
Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli converses with Lionel Messi during a training session. © AFP

Veteran Argentina midfielder Javier Mascherano insists relations between the players and coach Jorge Sampaoli are not strained after reports of unrest within the team camp. Sampaoli was roundly criticised for his game plan following a 3-0 loss to Croatia in Argentina's second group game at the World Cup, sparking rumours the 58-year-old would be sacked during the tournament. "The relationship with the coach is completely normal," Mascherano said ahead of the must-win match against Nigeria in Saint Petersburg on Tuesday.

"Obviously, when we feel uncomfortable about something we speak with him because if we didn't we would be hypocrites."

Argentina were on the brink of elimination after the Croatia mauling but victory against Nigeria would send them through as runners-up in Group D if leaders Croatia avoid defeat against Iceland.

"We know the situation is tricky," Mascherano said. "We have to be united, to express our opinions, and do everything possible so the team goes into the game in the best position."

Argentine Football Association (AFA) president Claudio Tapia has given his backing to Sampaoli after holding a meeting with the embattled coach on Friday, a team source revealed.

Franco Armani is tipped to replace Willy Caballero for the Nigeria clash after the Chelsea goalkeeper's blunder against Croatia, with Sampaoli, also expected to ditch his three-match defence and return to a traditional back four.

Comments
Topics : Argentina Nigeria Javier Mascherano 2018 FIFA World Cup Football Nigeria vs Argentina, Match 39
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • The relationship with the coach is completely normal, Mascherano said
  • Mascherano insists relations between players and coach are not strained
  • Argentina face Nigeria in a must-win FIFA World Cup match On June 26
Related Articles
World Cup 2018: Diego Maradona Demands Access To Argentina Training
World Cup 2018: Diego Maradona Demands Access To Argentina Training
World Cup 2018: Javier Mascherano Shoots Down Jorge Sampaoli Rift Rumours
World Cup 2018: Javier Mascherano Shoots Down Jorge Sampaoli Rift Rumours
2018 World Cup: Tea-Seller To Celebrate Lionel Messi
2018 World Cup: Tea-Seller To Celebrate Lionel Messi's Birthday Even After Argentina's Poor Run
World Cup 2018: Lionel Messi
World Cup 2018: Lionel Messi's Wife Trolled After Argentina Loss
World Cup 2018: Argentina, Messi On Brink Of Tournament Exit After Croatia Drubbing
World Cup 2018: Argentina, Messi On Brink Of Tournament Exit After Croatia Drubbing
Advertisement

Advertisement

Groups

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Russia 2 2 0 0 6
2 Uruguay 2 2 0 0 6
3 Egypt 2 0 0 2 0
4 Saudi Arabia 2 0 0 2 0
World Cup Table»

Venue Guide
Saint Pertersburg Nizhny Novgorod Saransk Moscow Kallningrad Yekaterinburg Kazan Samara Volgograd Rostov on Don Sochi

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.