2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

World Cup 2018: Egypt Did Not Want To 'Risk' Mohamed Salah, Says Coach Hector Cuper

Updated: 15 June 2018 20:55 IST

Mohamed Salah was kept on the bench for Egypt vs Uruguay Group A match because the team did not want to risk further injury to the Liverpool star.

Mohamed Salah sat out the Egypt vs Uruguay match despite being named on the bench. © AFP

Mohamed Salah was kept on the bench in Egypt's opening World Cup 2018 defeat against Uruguay on Friday because the team did not want to risk further injury to the Liverpool star. Salah, who turned 26 on Friday, injured his shoulder three weeks ago in Liverpool's Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid. On the eve of the Uruguay match in Ekaterinburg, which the South Americans won 1-0, Egypt coach Hector Cuper said Salah was fit, raising the Pharoahs' hopes that he would start the Group A clash.

"He's certainly important, nobody can deny that, but you need a good team too -- and we are a good team," said Cuper. "If Mo had been on the pitch it may have been different but we can't know that."

"He did not play today because we wanted to avoid risk or danger but I think that he will be fine for the next match," said the coach.

"Yesterday we were quite certain that he would play. At the end of training he was examined in depth and there was some doubt if he fell or was hit by another player.

"We thought perhaps he might get another injury and we want to avoid that so we decided not to take that risk. 

"We want him on top form for Saudi Arabia and Russia."

Defender Jose Gimenez headed in the 89th-minute match winner as the South Americans defeated an Egyptian side sorely missing star player Salah in their opener in Yekaterinburg.

Uruguay's last-gasp victory leaves them and Russia in early control in Group A after the hosts thrashed Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the tournament opener on Thursday.

Topics : Egypt Uruguay Mohamed Salah 2018 FIFA World Cup Egypt vs Uruguay, Match 2 Football
Highlights
  • Egypt lose 0-1 to Uruguay in the opening World Cup match
  • Mohamed Salah sat out the match despite being named on the bench
  • Egypt coach said the team did not want risk further injury to Salah
Groups

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Russia 1 1 0 0 3
2 Uruguay 1 1 0 0 3
3 Egypt 1 0 0 1 0
4 Saudi Arabia 1 0 0 1 0
World Cup Table»

Venue Guide
Saint Pertersburg Nizhny Novgorod Saransk Moscow Kallningrad Yekaterinburg Kazan Samara Volgograd Rostov on Don Sochi

