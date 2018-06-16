World Cup 2018, Costa Rica vs Serbia: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Costa Rica are making their fifth appearance in the FIFA World Cup, having been eliminated in the quarter-finals in 2014, their best showing to date. Bryan Ruiz may be their top-scoring player, but it's goalkeeper Keylor Navas who is the fan favorite. The Real Madrid goalkeeper was a key player on Costa Rica's quarterfinal finish in 2014, and was named man of the match three times, leading him to become a finalist for the Golden Glove Award. Serbia last qualified for the World Cup in 2010, where they were defeated in the group stage. The team won six games, had three draws, and a single loss in their qualifying games for 2018. Costa Rica, Serbia, Brazil and Switzerland comprise Group E play. The two strongest teams in the group will move on to the knockout stage beginning June 30th.