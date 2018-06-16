 
don't
miss
Other Languages
All Sports
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

World Cup 2018, Costa Rica vs Serbia: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 16 June 2018 13:46 IST

The Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas was a key player in Costa Rica's quarterfinal finish in 2014.

World Cup 2018, Costa Rica vs Serbia: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Serbia last qualified for the World Cup in 2010 © AFP

Costa Rica are making their fifth appearance in the FIFA World Cup, having been eliminated in the quarter-finals in 2014, their best showing to date. Bryan Ruiz may be their top-scoring player, but it's goalkeeper Keylor Navas who is the fan favorite. The Real Madrid goalkeeper was a key player on Costa Rica's quarterfinal finish in 2014, and was named man of the match three times, leading him to become a finalist for the Golden Glove Award. Serbia last qualified for the World Cup in 2010, where they were defeated in the group stage. The team won six games, had three draws, and a single loss in their qualifying games for 2018. Costa Rica, Serbia, Brazil and Switzerland comprise Group E play. The two strongest teams in the group will move on to the knockout stage beginning June 30th.

When is World Cup 2018 Costa Rica vs Serbia match?

The World Cup 2018 Costa Rica vs Serbia match will take place on Sunday, June 17, 2018.

Where is World Cup 2018 Costa Rica vs Serbia match?

The World Cup 2018 Costa Rica vs Serbia match will be played at Samara Arena.

What time does The World Cup 2018 Costa Rica vs Serbia match begin?

The World Cup 2018 Costa Rica vs Serbia match begins at 05:30 pm (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the World Cup 2018 Costa Rica vs Serbia match?

The World Cup 2018 Costa Rica vs Serbia match will be shown on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD, Sony Ten 3 SD and HD, Sony ESPN SD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the World Cup 2018 Costa Rica vs Serbia match?

The World Cup 2018 Costa Rica vs Serbia match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

All telecast and streaming times according to the official broadcasters.
 

Comments
Topics : Costa Rica Serbia Keylor Navas 2018 FIFA World Cup Football Costa Rica vs Serbia, Match 9
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Costa Rica are making their fifth appearance in the FIFA World Cup
  • Costa Rica, Serbia, Brazil and Switzerland comprise Group E
  • Costa Rica vs Serbia match will be played at Samara Arena
Related Articles
World Cup 2018, Costa Rica vs Serbia: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
World Cup 2018, Costa Rica vs Serbia: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Advertisement

Advertisement

Groups

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Russia 1 1 0 0 3
2 Uruguay 1 1 0 0 3
3 Egypt 1 0 0 1 0
4 Saudi Arabia 1 0 0 1 0
World Cup Table»

Venue Guide
Saint Pertersburg Nizhny Novgorod Saransk Moscow Kallningrad Yekaterinburg Kazan Samara Volgograd Rostov on Don Sochi

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.