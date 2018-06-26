 
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

World Cup 2018, Brazil vs Serbia: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 26 June 2018 14:36 IST

Brazil would be hoping for maximum points against Serbia and a place in the Round of 16.

Brazil with 4 points are ahead of Switzerland on goal difference. © AFP

The FIFA World Cup 2018 or any other tournament seems incomplete without Brazil and the Samba boys will be hoping for a march into the Round of 16 from Group E as they take on Serbia. Held to a draw by Switzerland in their first match, Brazil had to pull out all the plugs to beat Latin American neighbours Costa Rica in their second game and would be hoping for a much better performance against Serbia, who too would be in the running for the Round of 16 if they can pull off a win. Brazil with 4 points are ahead of Switzerland on goal difference while Serbia are on 3 points.

When is FIFA World Cup 2018 Brazil vs Serbia match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Brazil vs Serbia match will take place on June 27, 2018.

Where is FIFA World Cup 2018 Brazil vs Serbia match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Brazil vs Serbia match will be played at the Spartak Stadium, Moscow.

What time does the FIFA World Cup 2018 Brazil vs Serbia match begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Brazil vs Serbia match begins at 11:30 pm (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 Brazil vs Serbia match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Brazil vs Serbia match will be shown on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD, Sony Ten 1 HD and SD and Sony ESPN SD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2018 Brazil vs Serbia match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Brazil vs Serbia match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

All broadcast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters.

Comments
Topics : Brazil Serbia 2018 FIFA World Cup Football
