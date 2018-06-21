World Cup 2018, Brazil vs Costa Rica: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

A battered and bruised Neymar will aim to get Brazil's World Cup campaign back on track Friday as the pre-tournament favourites seek to re-assert their title credentials with victory over Costa Rica. Neymar was given a rough ride in Brazil's disappointing 1-1 draw with Switzerland on Sunday, fouled 10 times during the match, the most for any player in a single World Cup game for 20 years. The world's most expensive player then set alarm bells ringing when he hobbled out of training on Tuesday in full view of the cameras. However, he returned to the training pitch 48 hours ahead of the clash in Saint Petersburg, raising hopes he will feature. Even before his latest setback, there were doubts over Neymar's fitness heading into the World Cup after a three-month layoff. The Switzerland clash was his first competitive game for nearly four months after a broken bone in his right foot ended his club season with Paris Saint-Germain in February. To the frustration of many in the French capital, Neymar returned home for much of his recovery process with the intention of being fully fit for the World Cup.
When is World Cup 2018 Brazil vs Costa Rica match?
The World Cup 2018 Brazil vs Costa Rica match will take place on Friday, June 22, 2018.
Where is World Cup 2018 Brazil vs Costa Rica match?
The World Cup 2018 Brazil vs Costa Rica match will be played at Saint Petersburg Stadium.
What time does the World Cup 2018 Brazil vs Costa Rica match begin?
The World Cup 2018 Brazil vs Costa Rica match begins at 05:30 pm (IST).
Which TV channels will broadcast the World Cup 2018 Brazil vs Costa Rica match?
The World Cup 2018 Brazil vs Costa Rica match will be shown on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD, Sony Ten 3 SD and HD, Sony ESPN SD.
How do I watch online live streaming of the World Cup 2018 Brazil vs Costa Rica match?
The World Cup 2018 Brazil vs Costa Rica match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.
All telecast and streaming times according to the official broadcasters.