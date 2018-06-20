World Cup 2018: Neymar Back Training Ahead Of Costa Rica Game, Says Brazilian FA

Neymar was back in training for Brazil on Wednesday ahead of their FIFA World Cup clash with Costa Rica, 24 hours after limping out of a session with an ankle problem. "Brazil team training under way and Neymar participating normally," tweeted the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF). The session was closed to the media, but the CBF also posted a short video on their Twitter account showing Neymar in action at the team's Sochi base. On Tuesday, the world's most expensive player hobbled out of a session in full view of the cameras, complaining of a problem with his right ankle.

Se liga no @neymarjr treinando nesta quarta-feira, em Sochi! Preparacao continua para a segunda rodada da Copa do Mundo. #GigantesPorNatureza #Copa2018 pic.twitter.com/Of8qJrnf5C — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) June 20, 2018

The Brazil camp said he was feeling the effects of a knock suffered in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Switzerland in their opening Group E outing.

They insisted the problem was not related to the fractured right foot that required surgery and saw Neymar miss the last three months of the club season for Paris Saint-Germain.

Brazil were due to fly to Saint Petersburg on Wednesday evening ahead of Friday's game against Costa Rica there.