World Cup 2018: Amitabh Bachchan And Mukesh Ambani Spotted At Semi-Finals

The fever of FIFA World Cup 2018 has captured the world for nearly a month. With France and Croatia qualifying for the final on Sunday, the biggest sporting tournament is at its climax. The World Cup has garnered audience from around the globe including fans from India. Even though India has not been a part of the World Cup but following of the sport has been immense in the nation. It was once again proven when Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and industrialist Mukesh Ambani were spotted at the World Cup semi-finals along with their families. Chairperson of the Indian Super League, Nita Ambani and son Anant were also present at St. Petersburg Stadium.

The same match also saw Amitabh Bachchan with son Abhishek enjoying the encounter. Bachchan Jr. took to social media to express his excitement on the semi-final.

"#FraBel #worldcupsemifinals Congratulations France!" wrote Abhishek Bachchan on his Instagram post along with a with a picture with his father.

Both families have been associated with sports in India. Both are closely involved with the Indian Super League (ISL). Abhishek Bachchan is the owner of the Chennaiyin FC club while Nita Ambani is the Chairperson of the Indian Super League.

The Ambanis are also owners of the Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians.

France defeated Belgium 1-0 in the first semi-final of the tournament on Tuesday while Croatia defeated England 2-1 to book the finals berth. The final between France and Croatia will be held at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on Sunday.