Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinod Kumar Take Bronze At Asian Wrestling Championships

Bajrang Punia and Vinod Kumar Omprakash took bronze in their respective weight categories at the Senior Asia Wrestling Championships on Saturday. Punia, who was the defending champion in the men's 65 kilogram freestyle category, defeated Yones Aliakbar Emamichoghaei of Iran 10-4 in the play-off to take the bronze. His title defence had earlier come to a grinding halt in the quarter-finals when he lost to eventual silver medalist Daichi Takatani of Japan.