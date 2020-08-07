Vinesh Phogat, India woman wrestler, took to Twitter on Friday to reveal that she has tested positive for the coronavirus. The Asian Games gold medallist said that she has isolated herself at home. "I have tested positive for COVID-19 in a test taken yesterday. I am currently showing no symptoms but have isolated myself. All my family members are also isolating. I would request everyone who has come in contact with me recently to get tested. Stay safe everyone! Thank you," Vinesh tweeted.

I have tested positive for COVID-19 in a test taken yesterday. I am currently showing no symptoms but have isolated myself. All my family members are also isolating. I would request everyone who has come in contact with me recently to get tested. Stay safe everyone! Thank you — Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) August 28, 2020

The wrestler was also named as one of the five sports personalities who will receive the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award this year.

The 26-year-old, who is the only Indian woman wrestler to have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, will skip Saturday's virtual ceremony for the National Sports Awards distribution.

Vinesh was one of the first wrestlers to raise concerns about health safety when the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) planned to resume the national camp in Lucknow from September 1.

With her personal coach Woller Akos communicating the training plans every week, she had been trying to implement them by training with Om Prakash, a very senior and trusted coach.

She had asked for exemption from the camp and after that Divya Kakran and Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik had also expressed apprehensions.

Eventually, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the WFI decided to postpone the camp again.

Promoted

The men's camp is scheduled to start at SAI Centre in Sonepat from September 1.

(With PTI Inputs)