 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Wrestling

World Wrestling Championships: Tough Draw For Vinesh Phogat As Women Wrestlers Set To Begin Campaign

Updated: 16 September 2019 22:49 IST

Vinesh Phogat will draw confidence from the fact that she defeated the Swedish wrestler Sofia Mattson en-route to the Poland Open title last month.

World Wrestling Championships: Tough Draw For Vinesh Phogat As Women Wrestlers Set To Begin Campaign
Vinesh Phogat will start her campaign against Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sofia Mattson. © Instagram

Vinesh Phogat, Asian Games gold medallist, will face Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sofia Mattson in the 53kg qualifying rounds at the World Wrestling Championships in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan on Tuesday. Vinesh will draw confidence from the fact that she defeated the Swedish wrestler en-route to the Poland Open title. If she is able to replicate her last month's performance, the seventh seed Indian wrestler will most likely be up against two-time world champion Mayu Mukaida of Japan in the next round. A success against Mukaida might see Vinesh taking on top seed Sarah Hildebrandt in the quarter-finals.

While Vinesh has got the better of both Mattson and Hildebrandt this season, Mukaida stopped her at the continental event in April.

Seema Bisla, who has been seeded second, is India's only hope in the 50kg weight category. Seema won a gold at Yasar Dogu 2019 Ranking Series tournament in July. Despite her second seed, Seema could possibly begin her campaign against three-time Olympic medallist Mariya Stadnik of Azerbaijan.

Seema's tough luck doesn't end here with this beacuse if she manages to edge past her opponent in the opening round, she will be either up against  European Games bronze medallist Miglena Selishka or Yasar Dagu silver medallist Ekaterina Poleshchuk.

In 55kg, representing India will be Lalita Sehrawat, the former Commonwealth Games silver medallist and Asian Championships bronze medallist.

12th seed Lalita will face Mongolia's Bat Ochir who has been seeded 13th in the weight category. A win against the Mongolian will set up a possible quarter-final showdown with America's third seed Jacarra Winchester.

Komal Bhagwan Gole, seeded sixth in the 72kg, will  be in contention for a berth in the quarter-finals when she faces off against Turkey's accomplished Beste Altug.

If she manages to overcome this hurdle, she will go against the top seed Zhamila Bakbergenova of Kazakhstan in the next round.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Wrestling
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Vinesh Phogat will start against Olympic bronze medallist Sofia Mattsson
  • Vinesh defeated the Swedish wrestler en-route to the Poland Open title
  • Seema Bisla, Lalita Sehrawat, Komal Bhagwan Gole are other wrestlers
Related Articles
World Wrestling Championships: Gurpreet SinghFights Hard, Naveen Stays In Medal Contention
World Wrestling Championships: Gurpreet SinghFights Hard, Naveen Stays In Medal Contention
WWE Star Becky Lynch Fined $10,000 For Accidentally Hitting Referee With Chair
WWE Star Becky Lynch Fined $10,000 For Accidentally Hitting Referee With Chair
Greco-Roman Wrestlers Continue To Struggle At World Wrestling Championships
Greco-Roman Wrestlers Continue To Struggle At World Wrestling Championships
World Wrestling Championships: Sushil Kumar
World Wrestling Championships: Sushil Kumar's Experience Will Be His Forte, Says Yogeshwar Dutt
World Wrestling Championships: Poor Start For India
World Wrestling Championships: Poor Start For India's Greco-Roman Wrestlers
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.