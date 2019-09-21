Deepak Punia marched into the final of the men's freestyle 86kg category after outclassing Stefan Reichmuth of Switzerland, thereby assuring India of a medal. The Indian, who is also the junior World Champion, beat his Swiss opponent 8-2 in the final. Deepak Punia became India's fifth-ever senior World Championships finalist with Sushil Kumar being the sole wrestler to win a gold medal. The Indian wrestler's will have his work cut out as he will be up against 74kg Olympic champion and 86kg Asian Games champ Hassan Yazdani of Iran. Earlier, Deepak Punia, by reaching the last four, became the fourth Indian wrestler to bag Tokyo 2020 Olympics quota.