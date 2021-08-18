World Junior Wrestling Championship: India's Ravinder Wins Silver, 3 Others Win Bronze
Indian wrestlers secured a total of four medals on Wednesday at the ongoing World Junior Wrestling Championship in Ufa, Russia.
Highlights
- India won four medals on Wednesday at the junior wrestling worlds
- Ravinder won silver while three others secured bronze medals
- Bipasha also reached the final in the women's 76kg category
Indian wrestlers secured a total of four medals on Wednesday at the ongoing World Junior Wrestling Championship in Ufa, Russia. Ravinder clinched the silver medal in the men's freestyle 61kg category while Yash, Pruthviraj Patil and Anirudh Kumar secured bronze medals in the 74kg, 92kg and 125kg categories, respectively. Earlier, Gourav Baliyan (79kg) and Deepak (97kg) had also secured bronze medals in the men's section. In the women's section, India's Bipasha, reached the 76kg final, which is scheduled to be held on Thursday.
Indian Men's Freestyle campaign finishes with medals at World Junior Wrestling Championships, Ufa 2021— SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) August 18, 2021
61kg Ravinder
74kg Yash
79kg Gourav Baliyan
92kg Pruthviraj Patil
97kg Deepak
125kg Anirudh Kumar pic.twitter.com/xJiYliSZDU
Simran (50kg), Sito (55kg), Kusum (59kg) and Arju (68kg) will also be in action on Thursday in bronze medal bouts in the women's section.