Former Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who went through a massive heartbreak during the Paris Olympics 2024, is all set to make her debut in politics after joining the Congress party. Vinesh was disqualified from the women's 50kg wrestling final at the Paris Olympics 2024 for being overweight and following her return, she decided to retire from the sport. She has filed her nomination for the upcoming Haryana elections and will be contesting from the Julana Constituency in Jind. The declaration of income and assets in the affidavit submitted by her while filing the nomination provided a sneak peek into her total assets.

According to the affidavit, Vinesh has three cars in her name - Volvo XC 60 (valued at Rs 35 lakh), Hyundai Creta (valued at Rs 12 lakh) and Toyota Innova (valued at Rs 17 lakh).

It also stated that she is repaying a loan related to one of her cars.

When it comes to her immovable property, they were valued at Rs 2 crore.

Vinesh further declared that she has Rs 1.95 lakh in hand and according to her Income Tax returns, her income for the financial year 2023-24 was Rs 13,85,000.

Earlier, former wrestling coach and Vinesh Phogat's uncle, Mahavir Singh Phogat, expressed that with Vinesh entering politics, his daughter Sangeeta Phogat will now carry forward his dream as he has already begun preparing her for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Last Friday, ex-wrestler Vinesh, along with Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist grappler Bajrang Punia (Sangeeta's husband), joined the Congress and the former will make her electoral debut from Julana in Jind district.

"Vinesh should have played LA Olympics but now that she has moved to politics, we have started preparing Sangeeta Phogat for the 2028 Games, she will bring a medal for India. Because of Jantar Mantar protest, Sangeeta missed nationals. Babita Phogat's knees are not fine, so no point of her coming back to mat," Mahavir Phogat told IANS.

(With inputs from IANS)