Wrestler Vinesh Phogat who arrived in the national capital to a rousing reception at the Delhi Airport on Saturday said that she is "grateful" for receiving such love and respect from people. Vinesh was accompanied by Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda for a roadshow after her arrival in Delhi today. Speaking to ANI, Vinesh said, "I am grateful for this love and respect I have received from my countrymen."

Bajrang Punia said that Vinesh has been welcomed like a champion. He also thanked people for showing support. "She (Vinesh Phogat) is being welcomed like a champion. The country saw Vinesh's journey from the streets to the podium. We thank all the countrymen," Bajrang told ANI.

Sakshi Malik said that Vinesh has done a lot for the women and the nation and hoped that people would continue to respect Vinesh.

"Today is a big day. What Vinesh has done for all the women and the nation is commendable. I just hope the people will continue to respect her... for us, she is an Olympic champion," Sakshi said.

The Haryana-born wrestler turned emotional and broke down into tears during the reception at the airport today.

In Paris, Vinesh had became the first Indian woman wrestler to make the final of an Olympics. She was however, disqualified from the 50 kg gold medal bout after she was found to be 100 gms overweight. On Wednesday the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) dismissed her petition to be awarded a joint silver. She announced her retirement from wrestling on August 8, a day after her disqualification.

A huge crowd gathered at the Delhi Airport to welcome the 29-year-old. Fans showered flower petals upon her arrival in the national capital.

On August 8, Vinesh penned an emotional to announce her decision to retire from wrestling. "Maa kushti (wrestling) won against me, I lost. Forgive me, your dream and my courage have been broken. I don't have any more strength now. Goodbye Wrestling 2001-2024. I will always be indebted to you all for forgiveness," Phogat said in her post.