The Sports Ministry's Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) has approved star wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat's request for training stints in Kyrgyzstan and Poland respectively. While Bajrang requested to train in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan for 16 days, Vinesh wanted to train at the Olympic Preparation Centre in Spala, Poland for 11 days. The financial assistance will cover athletes' air tickets, camp expenses including the cost of training, boarding, and lodging, and miscellaneous costs such as airport transfer, insurance and internal travel, out of pocket allowance among other expenses, a press release stated.

TOPS will also cover expenses for Vinesh's sparring partner - Sangeeta Phogat and physiotherapist Ashwini Jeevan Patil and Bajrang's coach Sujeet Maan, physiotherapist Aanand Kumar, and strength and conditioning expert Kaazi Kiron Mustafa Hasan.

Meanwhile, based on the selection trials conducted by the Oversight committee for wrestling, a national coaching camp would also be held for the Indian team for participation in the upcoming Senior Asian Championship 2023.

The national camp would be held at Sports Authority of India's (SAI) Sonipat Regional Centre and would have 108 wrestlers among others.

These 108 grapplers (36 women, 33 Greco roman and 39 freestyle wrestlers) would also include men's free-style and Greco roman wrestlers who are already training at SAI Sonepat.

The list of the campers that would be part of the camp are as follows: 50 Kg WW 1 UP - NEELAM 2 HAR - NIRMALA 3 MP - SHIVANI PAWAR 4 MAH - NEHA 53 Kg WW 1 HAR -ANTIM 2 MP - POOJA JAT 3 DEL - POOJA GHALOT 4 MAH - SWATI 55 Kg WW 1 HAR - SITO 2 RSPB - ANJU 3 DEL - RAJNI 4 UP - MANSHI YADAV 57 Kg WW 1 HAR - ANSHU MALIK 59 Kg WW 1 RSPB - SARITA 2 RSPB - MANSI 3 HAR - REENA 4 DEL - SIMRAN 62 Kg WW 1 HAR - SONAM MALIK 2 HAR - SARIKA 3 MAH - VAISHNAVI 4 HP - SONIKA 65 Kg WW 1 HAR - MANISHA 2 RAJ - MONIKA 3 UKD - TANNU MALIK 4 DEL - SUMITRA 68 Kg WW 1 RSPB - NISHA 2 HAR - RADHIKA 3 RAJ - ANNU 4 HAR - ARJU 72 Kg WW 1 HAR - REETIKA 2 RSPB - NIKKI 3 MAH - PRATIKSHA 4 MNP - N. TOMBI DEVI 76 Kg WW 1 HAR - PRIYA 2 DEL - BIPASHA 3 RSPB - KIRAN 57 Kg FS 1 HAR - AMAN 2 DEL - RAHUL 3 MAH - ATISH TODKAR 4 HAR - UDIT 61 Kg FS 1 SSCB - PANKAJ 2 HAR - RAVINDER 3 RSPB - UTKARSH KALE 4 HAR - MOHIT KUMAR 65 Kg FS 1 HAR - Anuj Kumar 2 HAR - SUJEET 3 PUN - JASKARAN SINGH 4 RSPB - Suraj Kokate 70 Kg FS 1 UP - MULAYAM YADAV 2 HAR - NAVEEN 3 SSCB - SONU 4 HAR - Ankit 74 Kg FS 1 DEL - YASH TUSHIR 2 HAR- SAGAR JAGLAN 3 HAR - Chander Mohan 4 RSPB - JAIDEEP 79 Kg FS 1 SSCB - DEEPAK 2 HAR - Sachin Mor 3 CHD - PARDEEP 4 RSPB - PRITAM 86 Kg FS 1 UP - JONTY KUMAR 2 SSCB - SANJEET 3 HAR - VICKY 92 Kg FS 1 SSCB - DEEPAK PUNIA 2 HAR - PRAVEEN KUMAR 3 RSPB - RAHUL RATHI 4 RSPB - PRAVEEN 97 Kg FS 1 HAR - DEEPAK NEHRA 2 SSCB - VIKY 3 PUN - SAHIL 4 UP - KAPIL 125 Kg FS 1 DEL - ANIRUDH 2 UP - AKASH ANTIL 3 SSCB - DINESH 4 DEL - ASHISH 55 Kg GR 1 HAR - RUPIN 2 SSCB - MANJEET 3 MNP - L.SAYON 60 Kg GR 1 CHD - SUMIT 2 SSCB - GYANENDER 63 Kg GR 1 HAR -NEERAJ 2 MAH -VIKRAM 3 UP - SAURABH 4 HAR - SANDEEP 67 Kg GR 1 HAR - ASHU 2 SSCB - SAGAR 3 HAR - SACHIN SEHRAWAT 4 DEL - DEEPAK 72 Kg GR 1 RSPB - VIKAS 2 SSCB - ANKIT GULIA 3 MAH - SAMEER 4 DEL - ANUJ 77 Kg GR 1 RSPB - SAJAN 2 SSCB - DEEPAK 3 DEL - KARAN 4 RAJ - CHHAGGAN MEENA 82 Kg GR 1 RSPB - ROHIT DAHIYA 2 DEL - NEERAJ 3 SSCB - SANDEEP 87 Kg GR 1 RSPB - SUNIL KUMAR 2 RAJ - RAHUL 3 KTK - DHAREPPA 97 Kg GR 1 PUN - NARENDER CHEEMA 2 HAR - NITESH 3 SSCB - SONU 4 MAH - SHAILESH 130 Kg GR 1 SSCB - NAVEEN.

