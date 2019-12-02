Wrestler Sushil Kumar Wants Makers Of Commando 3 To Apologise. Here's Why

Two-time Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar has slammed filmmakers of Commando 3 - an action-thriller that released last week - for portraying a wrestler as a child molester in a scene, saying they "must apologise for portraying wrestlers in a bad light". The 36-year-old wrestler's comments come two days after 2012 Olympics bronze medallist Yogeshwar Dutt hit out at the filmmakers for "denigrating or mischaracterising athletes". The 36-year-old Sushil is the only Indian to have won two individual Olympic medals -- a silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics and a bronze at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

In one of the scenes of Commando 3, a wrestler can be seen pulling up the skirt of a minor in front of the public before he is stopped by the male protagonist.

"I strongly condemn this scene as wrestlers are respectable people of the society with good moral standing," Sushil Kumar told ANI.

"Filmmakers must apologise for portraying wrestlers in a bad light and must remove that particular scene from the movie," he added.

Urging his fans to join him oppose the film, Sushil Kumar said: "I strongly oppose the film and also urge everyone to oppose, as the film is portraying wrestlers in a bad way.

"The filmmakers haven't done research on how wrestlers conduct themselves. I demand the removal of the objectionable scene," he added.

Earlier, Yogeshwar Dutt had asked Commando 3 director Aditya Datt to think beyond the "box office collection" and respect the athletes who work hard to bring laurels to the country.

"Dear @adidat ji , I saw trailer of your movie. You're a director so I'm not anyone to tell you about directory of any kind but everything is not about box office collection and spicy tarka and right to denigrate anyone isn't being given to you," Yogeshwar said in a tweet.

"Please stop denigrating or mischaracterising athletes we work hard so that we can win medal for our country. I'm purely against ill-treatment of women of any kind eve teasing etc but mispresentation of anything is not the solution...@adidatt," he added.

Commando 3 is the third movie in the popular franchise starring Vidut Jammwal in the lead role.

(With ANI inputs)