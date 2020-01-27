 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Wrestling

Royal Rumble: Fans Go Berserk As Edge Returns To The Ring After 9 Years. Watch

Updated: 27 January 2020 19:30 IST

Edge rustled up three eliminations on his comeback before being sent packing by Roman Reigns.

Royal Rumble: Fans Go Berserk As Edge Returns To The Ring After 9 Years. Watch
Edge entered men's Royal Rumble event at the 21st position. © Instagram

Royal Rumble -- World Wrestling Entertainment's (WWE) annual pay-per-view event held at Minute Maid Park, Houston, Texas, United States, lived up to all the hype and more than fulfilled the expectations of its fans. Royal Rumble, an event where 30 men and women enter the ring one after the another, in their respective events, is famous for shocking the fans with its surprise entries. Hence, the speculations surrounding the wrestlers who will be entering the ring is always high. On Monday, proving true to its brand, the Royal Rumble sent shockwaves among the fans as WWE superstar Edge made his in-ring return after a long gap of nine years.

Edge entered men's Royal Rumble event at the 21st position and accounted for a total of three eliminations including AJ Styles and Randy Orton, thus marking an eventful return to the in-ring action. He was eliminated by Roman Reigns.

The fans were delighted as well as shell-shocked to see their favourite superstar entering the ring after such a long gap.

In fact, many of them even posted their reactions on various social media channels.

Here is how some of the fans reacted to Edge's comeback:

Talking about the event, the 33rd edition of the event got a new champion in both men's and women's category.

Scotland's Drew McIntyre, popularly known as 'The Scottish Psychopath', eliminated Roman Reigns to clinch the title for the very first time.

McIntyre entered the ring at 16th position and eliminated a total of five wrestlers including Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

In women's event, Charlotte trumped 29 wrestlers to win her maiden Royal Rumble title.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Wrestling
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Edge made his in-ring return after a long gap of nine years
  • Edge entered men's Royal Rumble event at the 21st position
  • Edge accounted for a total of three eliminations, including Randy Orton
Related Articles
Vinesh Phogat Questions Selection System For Sports Awards After Padma Snub
Vinesh Phogat Questions Selection System For Sports Awards After Padma Snub
Ravi Kumar Clinches Gold Medal In Rome Ranking Series
Ravi Kumar Clinches Gold Medal In Rome Ranking Series
Bajrang Punia Takes Home Gold In Rome Wrestling, Deepak And Jitender Crash Out
Bajrang Punia Takes Home Gold In Rome Wrestling, Deepak And Jitender Crash Out
Vinesh Phogat Says Gold Medal In Rome Shows She Is On Right Track For Tokyo Olympics
Vinesh Phogat Says Gold Medal In Rome Shows She Is On Right Track For Tokyo Olympics
Sakshi Malik, Pooja Dhanda Stunned In Asian Wrestling Championships Trials
Sakshi Malik, Pooja Dhanda Stunned In Asian Wrestling Championships Trials
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.