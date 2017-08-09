National Wrestler Vishal Kumar Verma Dies Of Electrocution At Jharkhand's Jaipal Singh Stadium

Vishal was the lone earning member in his family of six members with three unmarried sisters.

In an accident, national-level wrestler Vishal Kumar Verma died at Ranchi's Jaipal Singh Stadium on Tuesday. According to reports in a section of the media, Vishal was electrocuted due to a short circuit at the dilapidated water-logged stadium building which houses the office of the Jharkhand State Wrestling Association. Vishal was pumping out water that had collected near the state wrestling body office when he was electrocuted and fell unconscious. The 25-year-old was taken to the nearby Sadar Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Built in 1978, the indoor stadium stadium has been flooded with rainwater since the beginning of monsoon, reports said.

Vishal was the lone earning member in his family of six members with three unmarried sisters.

The state wrestling association has announced a compensation of Rs 1 lakh for Vishal's family. The association will also give Rs 10,000 every month to the family.

Vishal started his wrestling career in 2005 and he stood fourth in the last senior National wrestling championship.