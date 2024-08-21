Putting up a dominant show, all four Indian women wrestlers in action, including Aditi Kumari, Neha and Pulkit, got themselves in title contention at the Under-17 World Championships on Wednesday. Aditi Kumari put up an impressive show against Ukraine's Karolina Shperyk (10-0) and Marriem Mohamed Abdelaal (4-2) to set up the 43kg semifinal against Aleksandra Berezovskaia. She carried forward her terrific run with a 8-2 win in the semifinals to set up the 43kg final with Maria Louiza Gkika from Greece.

In 57kg, Neha made it to the semifinals without losing a point. She pinned Greek rival Mairi Mani and then won by technical superiority against Georgia's Miranda Kapanadze.

Solid from NEHA as she makes it to the 57kg final



U17 World Championships live on https://t.co/DyIQNCXx22#wrestling #uww #wrestleamman pic.twitter.com/pm0jitxidZ — United World Wrestling (@wrestling) August 21, 2024

Up next for her was Kazakhstan's Anna Stratan and she won 8-4 to move to the final where he will face Japan's So Tsuitsui.

In 65kg, Pulkit dominated China's Ling Cai for 'win by fall' and followed that up with a commanding 9-0 victory against Juliana Catanzaro. She then blanked Egypt's Maram Ibrahim Aly 3-0 to seal her place in the gold-medal bout.

She will Daria Frolova on Thursday.

Mansi Lather made the 73kg final by conceding just two points as she beat Lotta Englich (11-0), Piper Meredith Fowler (6-0), and Khrystyna Demchuk (12-2, by fall) en route to the final, where she will meet Hanna Pirskaya.

In the GR bronze medal play-off, Ronak, ranked two in the world, comfortably disposed of the challenge of Turkey's Emrullah Capkan 6-1 to claim India's first medal from the championship on Tuesday night.

He had lost to eventual silver medallist Zoltan Czako of Hungary in the semi-final. The gold was won by Ukraine's Ivan Yankovskyi, who beat Czako by technical superiority.

Sainath Pardhi added to India's tally by beating Kazakhstan's Mussan Yerassyl in the 51kg bronze play-off after winning his repechage round.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)