Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Wrestling

Former Pro Wrestling Star Shad Gaspard Found Dead On Beach

Updated: 20 May 2020 22:38 IST

Shad Gaspard starred in the crowd-pleasing WWE, making up half of the tag team Cryme Time with his partner JTG.

Former Pro Wrestling Star Shad Gaspard Found Dead On Beach
Shad Gaspard retired from pro wrestling in 2010 and had pursued an entertainment career. © AFP

The body of former World Wrestling Entertainment star Shad Gaspard, who was last seen swimming off Los Angeles' Venice Beach, was found along the shore on Wednesday, authorities said. Lifeguards had told police that Gaspard, 39, was swept out by a rip current at the weekend, when rescue workers were able to pull his 10-year-old son from the water.

"When last seen by the lifeguard, a wave had crashed over Mr. Shad Gaspard and he was swept out to sea," police said in a statement Monday.

A search by lifeguards and divers for Gaspard proved fruitless and he had been listed as a missing person by the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday.

His body was recovered near Venice Pier around 2 am on Wednesday and identified by the coroner's office.

Gaspard starred in the crowd-pleasing WWE, making up half of the tag team Cryme Time with his partner JTG.

He retired from pro wrestling in 2010 and had pursued an entertainment career with roles in television and films.
 

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Wrestling
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The body of former WWE star Shad Gaspard was found along the shore
  • His body was recovered near Venice Pier around 2 am on Wednesday
  • Lifeguards had told police that Gaspard was swept out by a rip current
Related Articles
Indias Foreign Wrestling Coaches Andrew Cook, Temo Kazarashvili Await Salaries Amid Lockdown
India's Foreign Wrestling Coaches Andrew Cook, Temo Kazarashvili Await Salaries Amid Lockdown
"Not Going Anywhere": Eyes On Olympics, Sushil Kumar Shrugs Off Retirement Talk
"Not Going Anywhere": Eyes On Olympics, Sushil Kumar Shrugs Off Retirement Talk
Bajrang Punia Jumps To 2nd Spot, Assured Of Top-4 Seeding At Tokyo Olympics
Bajrang Punia Jumps To 2nd Spot, Assured Of Top-4 Seeding At Tokyo Olympics
Vinesh Phogat Says "Worst Fear Has Come True" After Tokyo Olympics Postponement
Vinesh Phogat Says "Worst Fear Has Come True" After Tokyo Olympics Postponement
Bajrang Punia To Donate Six Months Salary To Combat COVID-19, Calls For Postponement Of Tokyo Olympics
Bajrang Punia To Donate Six Months Salary To Combat COVID-19, Calls For Postponement Of Tokyo Olympics
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.