A Delhi court has compounded a criminal defamation complaint against wrestler Bajrang Punia after he tendered an unconditional apology to coach and complainant Naresh Dahiya. The judge on May 29 closed the case after both the parties submitted that they have decided to settle the case among themselves. "Uncontested. Compounded," the judge noted in the order. Dahiya has claimed that Punia, along with other wrestlers and people, made defamatory remarks against him at a press conference at Jantar Mantar on May 10, 2023 during a protest against alleged sexual harassment of some women wrestlers by former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)