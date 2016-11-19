 
don't
miss
All Sports
Wrestling
Wrestling

Aamir Khan's Grand Plans For Geeta Phogat, Will Gift Her Bridal Dress

Updated: 19 November 2016 14:33 IST

According to Aamir Khan's spokesperson, he will gift wrestler Geeta Phogat her bridal outfit and will attend her wedding.

Aamir Khan's Grand Plans For Geeta Phogat, Will Gift Her Bridal Dress
Aamir Khan with wrestlers Geeta and Babita Phogat. © NDTV

On-screen he plays the role of her father, off-screen too Aamir Khan is showering his affection on Geeta Phogat, who is set to marry fellow wrestler Pawan Kumar on Sunday.

According to the actor's spokesperson, Aamir will gift Geeta her bridal outfit and will attend her wedding.

Aamir is playing the role of Mahavir Phogat, Geeta's father, in the biopic on him - Dangal. The film, which will release on December 23, scripts the way Mahavir trained her daughters - Geeta and Babita - to be champion wrestlers.

Geeta is the first Indian woman wrestler to qualify for the Olympics. Both Geeta and Babita won bronze medals at the 2012 World Wrestling Championship, in 55kg and 51kg categories respectively.

Geeta is the first Indian woman wrestler to win gold at the Commonwealth Games. Babita also won gold at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

"I spoke to Aamir ji on Wednesday, and he will attend the wedding along with director Nitesh Tiwari. Tayaari bahut achi tarah chal rahi hai. The Sangeet and Mehendi is on November 19," Mahavir Phogat told Hindustan Times.

The wedding will take place in Charkhi Dadri, situated about 15km from their home in Haryana's Balali village.

Topics : Wrestling
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Aamir Khan will attend Geeta Phogat's wedding on November 20
  • Aamir is playing the role of Geeta's father Mahavir in the biopic Dangal
  • Geeta is the first Indian woman wrestler to qualify for Olympics
Related Articles
PWL Season 2: Sisters Babita Kumari And Sangeeta Phogat to Battle it Out Again
PWL Season 2: Sisters Babita Kumari And Sangeeta Phogat to Battle it Out Again
PWL 2 Auction: Bajrang Punia Costliest Indian, Sakshi Malik bagged for Rs.36 Lakh
PWL 2 Auction: Bajrang Punia Costliest Indian, Sakshi Malik bagged for Rs.36 Lakh
Satyawart Kadian, Sakshi Malik's Fiancee, Wins Gold in CWG Wrestling
Satyawart Kadian, Sakshi Malik's Fiancee, Wins Gold in CWG Wrestling
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.