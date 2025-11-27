India all-rounder Deepti Sharma sparked a bidding war at the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 auction in New Delhi on Thursday. The 2025 Women's World Cup MVP was re-signed by the UP Warriorz, who used the Right to Match card for the player, securing her services for Rs 3.20 crore. Mumbai Indians also bought back last season's join highest wicket-taker New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr for Rs 3 crore. The seasoned duo of Australian Meg Lanning and Kiwi Sophie Devine were also among the top buys in the marquee set that featured eight players.

Each franchise was allowed to build a squad of up to 18 players, and 67 of the 77 available slots were filled.

Top 10 Buys Of WPL 2026 Auction

Deepti Sharma - UP Warriorz - Rs 3.20 Crore - Base Price 50 lakh

Amelia Kerr - Mumbai Indians - Rs 3 crore - Base Price 50 lakh

Shikha Pandey - UP Warriorz - Rs 2.40 crore - Base Price 40 lakh

Sophie Devine - Gujarat Giants - Rs 2 crore - Base Price 50 lakh

Meg Lanning - UP Warriorz - Rs 1.90 crore - Base Price 50 lakh

Shree Charani - Delhi Capitals - Rs 1.30 crore - Base Price 30 lakh

Chinelle Henry - Delhi Capitals - Rs 1.30 crore - Base Price 30 lakh

Phoebe Litchfield - UP Warriorz - Rs 1.20 crore - Base Price 50 lakh

Laura Wolvaardt - Delhi Capitals - Rs 1.10 crore - Base Price 30 lakh

Asha Sobhana - UP Warriorz - Rs 1.10 crore - Base Price 30 lakh

(With PTI Inputs)