Delhi Capitals (DC) secured a thrilling two-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians (MI) in the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) on Saturday. In a match filled with twists and turns, MI were bundled out for 164 in 19.1 overs, falling short of playing their full 20 overs--a factor that proved costly in the end. Former West Indian cricketer Stacy-Ann King, analyzing the match on JioHotstar, highlighted this critical shortfall in MI's innings. "When Harmanpreet spoke, she mentioned that those five balls where MI didn't bat the full 20 overs were a critical mistake. Even scoring a single run in that phase could have made a difference," King pointed out, as quoted from a release by JioHotstar.

While MI's batting collapse hindered their chances, their bowlers put up a strong fight. Hayley Matthews played a crucial role with the ball, dismissing key batters like Shafali Verma and Sarah Taylor. However, King noted that Matthews conceded 15 runs before those breakthroughs, which ultimately gave DC some breathing room in the chase.

"This is an opportunity for them to reassess their approach, particularly in handling their spinners," King added.

Coming to the match, chasing 165, DC was left 109/5 in 14.5 overs despite a fine 60-run opening stand. However, Niki Prasad and Sarah took down the equation to 10 runs off the last over despite wickets falling at other end. With two runs needed on final ball, the pair of Arundhati Reddy and Radha Yadav completed a risky double and it was worth all the toil.

After Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bowl first, they were off to a fine start as a low grab by skipper Meg Lanning on a Shikha Pandey delivery sent Hayley Matthews packing for a duck on the second ball. MI was 0/1.

In the next over, Alice Capsey gave away 19 runs, including five runs after a four on wide, two fours from Yastika Bhatia and one boundary from Nat-Sciver Brunt.

Shikha got her second wicket in the fifth over, beating Yastika's stumps as she was gone for 11 in nine balls. MI was 32/2 in 4.2 overs.

Advertisement

At the end of powerplay, MI was 41/2 in six overs, with Brunt (22*) joined by skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (2*) unbeaten.

With a four by Brunt, MI reached the 50-run mark in 7.1 overs. In the same over, she and Kaur hit Radha for a four and six more, looting 18 runs in total.

The duo kept the run-rate up and brought up their 50-run stand in 30 balls. In 10 overs, MI were 87/2, with Brunt (45*) and Kaur (24*) unbeaten.

In the 11th over, Kaur went on a blitz against Annabel Sutherland, smashing her for three fours and a six before debutant Niki Prasad caught her, sending her back for 42 in 22 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes. MI was 105/3 in 10.5 overs.

Advertisement

Sciver Brunt reached her fourth WPL fifty in 36 balls, with nine fours. But after that, there was one wicket falling per over from overs 14-16, leaving MI struggling at 146/6. Amelia Kerr, S Sajana and Amanjot Kaur went back to the pavilion for single digits.

Sciver held the innings together, helping MI reach the 150-run mark in 16.5 overs.MI continued their implosion towards the end, bundling out for 164 runs in 19.1 overs. Brunt was the top-scorer, with 80* in 59 balls, with 13 fours.

Sutherland (3/34) was the top bowler for DC. Shikha got two while Minnu Mani and Capsey got one each.

During the run-chase of 165, Delhi was off to a fine start as Shafali Varma looted 22 runs in the second over bowled by Saika Ishaque, including four boundaries and a six.

In the sixth over, Shafali launched Matthews for two successive fours, bringing up the 50-run mark in 5.1 overs and a six. However, a fine catch at short mid-wicket from Amanjot meant the bowler had the last laugh. Shafali was gone for 43 in 18 balls, with seven fours and two sixes. DC was 60/1 in 5.5 overs.

In the next over, Lanning's knock of 15 in 19 balls, with three fours was ended by Shabnim Ismail as she castled her stumps. DC was 60/2 in 6.1 overs.

All-rounders Amelia and Sciver got Jemimah Rodrigues (2) and Annabel Sutherland (13) in quick succession, derailing DC's chase, and sinking them to 76/4 in 8.5 overs.

At the end of 10 overs, DC were 83/4, with Capsey (3*) and Prasad (5*) unbeaten.DC reached the 100-run mark in 13 overs, with the help of a four by Niki.

An attempted loft by Capsey went into hands of Ismail at long-on, removing her at the hands of Amelia for 16 in 18 balls. DC was 109/5 in 14.5 overs.

Some hits by Prasad and Sarah Bryce helped DC bring down the equation to 21 in two overs, but Mathews had removed Bryce for 21 in 12 balls, with two fours and a six.

The 19th over was a thrilling one. While Shikha was run out for three, Radha Yadav tonked the final ball for a six, bringing down the equation to 10 runs in the last over.

The final over started with Niki hitting a boundary. But the dismissal of Niki on the second-last ball for 35 in 33 balls, with four boundaries, left DC with two to get on the final ball.DC chased down the total on the last ball, with Arundhati Reddy (2*) and Radha Yadav (9*) completing a risky double.

Amelia (2/21) and Mathews (2/32) were top wicket-takers for MI. Ismail, Sciver and Sajana got one each.

Despite MI's efforts, DC managed to hold their nerve in the final overs, securing a hard-fought victory. The match served as another reminder of the fine margins that define T20 cricket, with teams needing to optimize every ball and strategize effectively to clinch crucial wins in the WPL.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)