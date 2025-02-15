Former India cricketer Mithali Raj praised Richa Ghosh's stunning knock against Gujarat Giants (GG) in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 season opener and said that the 21-year-old played a blinder for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Friday. A half-century by Ellyse Perry and audacious ball-striking in death overs by half-centurion Richa Ghosh and Kanika Ahuja helped defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) kickstart their Women's Premier League (WPL) campaign with a massive six-wicket win in Vadodara on Friday.

Speaking to JioHotstar, Mithali said that Richa provided solid support to Kanika Ahuja during the run chase. The former cricketer added that hailed both Kanika and Richa, saying the two youngsters played "outstanding innings".

"When Richa Ghosh came in, she had just lost Ellyse Perry, and with Kanika Ahuja at the crease, both were new batters. They had to rebuild, especially with the asking rate over 12 runs per over. Richa Ghosh provided solid support to Kanika, who may not have hit big shots but still maintained a strike rate of over 200 with well-placed boundaries. That, in turn, allowed Richa to play her natural attacking game. We've seen her deliver impactful knocks for India, and today, she played a blinder for RCB, steering them to victory. Both Kanika and Richa played outstanding innings," Mithali Raj was quoted in a release from JioHotstar as saying.

RCB won the toss and elected to field first. After being put to bat first, GG's opening pair of Beth Mooney and Laura Wolvaardt took their time in picking up speed, with Mooney hitting some boundaries. However, Laura was cleaned up by Renuka Thakur for 6 (10 balls, with one four) by Renuka Singh.

It was captain Ashleigh Gardner's unbeaten 79-run knock and Mooney's 56 runs from 42 balls, which powered the Gujarat-based franchise to 201/5 in the first inning.

Renuka was the pick of the bowlers, conceding just 25 runs and getting two wickets. Kanika, Wareham and Prerna got one wicket each.

During the run-chase of 202, RCB openers Mandhana and Danni Wyatt-Hodge started with three fours in the first over, but Gardner pushed them back by removing both the openers in the next over.

Advertisement

Later in the second inning, Ellyse Perry (57), Richa Ghosh (64*) and Kanika Ahuja (30*) played a stupendous knock and chased down the target in just 18.3 overs, helping RCB clinch a 6-wicket triumph on Friday.

Gardner led the Giants' bowling attack with her two wickets.

Richa Ghosh was named the 'Player of the Match' following her magnificent knock.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)