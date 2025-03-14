Mumbai Indians registered a comprehensive 47-run win over Gujarat Giants to reach the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 final on Thursday. It was a special performance from both Hayley Matthews and Nat Sciver-Brunt as MI controlled the game from the very beginning. Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard and Tilak Varma were in attendance to watch the WPL encounter and they were seen cheering as the women's team cruised to victory. The franchise took to social media to share a video of the Mumbai Indians men's team players watching the game and also cheering after they clinched the win.

Nat Sciver-Brunt and Hayley Matthews carried Mumbai Indians to their second WPL final as their power-packed knocks laid the cornerstone for the team's 47-run win over Gujarat Giants in the Eliminator.

After a rather sedate powerplay, Sciver-Brunt (77 off 41) and Matthews (77 off 50) displayed brute force to fire Mumbai Indians to a daunting 213 for four.

Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (36 off 12) provided the finishing touches with a crisp cameo.

After an ordinary show in the field and with the ball, the Giants were on self-destructing mode in the chase with three run-outs being an indicator of that.

Their innings ended at 166 all out in 19.2 overs with Matthews also chipping in with the ball, striking twice.

It was Mumbai Indians' seventh straight win over the Giants in WPL history.

Mumbai Indians, who won the inaugural edition in 2023, will meet Delhi Capitals in the final on Saturday.

(With PTI inputs)