The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 auction saw unprecedented scenes as uncapped all-rounder Kashvee Gautam fetched a whopping bid of INR 2 crore from Gujarat Giants on Saturday. Kashvee saw an intense bidding war between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants for her services before the latter won the battle with a bid of Rs. 2 crore, the highest for an uncapped Indian player.

Kashvee isn't an unfamiliar name in the Indian cricketing spectrum, having impressed many with her performances in the domestic circuit. Hailing from Chandigarh, Kashvee first made headlines when she picked all ten wickets in a domestic U-19 ODI match in February 2020. Ever since that feat, she has been touted as a future superstar for India in women's cricket.

Gautam achieved the feat for Chandigarh in a match against Arunachal Pradesh at the KSRM College ground in Andhra Pradesh. Making use of the swing on offer, she got all the dismissals either by uprooting the stumps or by trapping the batters LBW in front of the stumps.

Scorecard https://t.co/X8jDMMh5PS pic.twitter.com/GWUW9uUgtF — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) February 25, 2020

Kashvee took up the sport at the age of 14 and has never looked back since. She was also a part of the Women's T20 Challenge that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) ran alongside the IPL for a few years before the introduction of the WPL.

The pacer-bowling all-rounder herself once said that she idolises India seamer, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

“Bhuvneshwar Kumar is someone who has always inspired me. He has seen a lot of struggles in his career. He is a world-class bowler. I always wanted to emulate him and have tried to create an impact similar to him in terms of contributions with the ball,” she told Women Criczone in an interview.