Australia captain Alyssa Healy is aware how desperate India are to beat her side in the Women's World Cup on Sunday but said they are equally determined to assert their supremacy over the hosts. India recently came close to winning a series against Australia but missed out on the historic chance. The hosts are going into the contest against the defending champions after a defeat against South Africa that yet again highlighted the struggle of their top order.

"India and Australia play each other a lot these days, so the rivalry has really blossomed. We know how much India wants to beat Australia, and we're equally driven to dominate here. That contest has become fierce over the years," Healy said while speaking to JioStar.

While Australia are clear favourites in the contest, a modest Healy suggested otherwise.

"It's news to me that people consider us favourites for this tournament. I think it should actually favour India to take the trophy at home. They're really comfortable in their own conditions and are in a great place to challenge us," she said.

Healy though exuded confidence of retaining the title.

"I was reminded before coming here that Australia has never lost a World Cup in India, so, no pressure whatsoever! I have really fond memories of the 2013 World Cup, where I was a drinks runner at the Cricket Club of India.

"It was still amazing to be part of the campaign, and hopefully, we can replicate that success this year as well." India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said staying aggressive is key to winning a contest and they are looking forward to the challenging the mighty Australians.

"I believe you are always on the back foot if you are not aggressive. Playing against Australia brings out the best in us as they test our limits. Defeating Australia is always challenging and special. Not only me, but all my teammates love playing against Australia," said Harmanpreet.

India Vice-Captain Smriti Mandhana spoke about her long-standing and friendly rivalry with Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry.

"The battle between me and Ellyse Perry will go on till either of us retires. There will be times when I will hit her, and there will be times when she will get me out.

"Ellyse Perry is a legend of the game. Watching her in franchise cricket changed a lot of things in me as an athlete, especially in terms of where I want to get to," the elegant left-hander said.

Australia batter Beth Mooney also weighed in on India's strengths and her admiration for Mandhana.

"India is quite a balanced side at the moment. They've got some great spinners in Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, and Radha Yadav, and a nice blend of youth and experience," he said.

"Smriti takes the game on, plays classy cricket shots; she's an unbelievable player. No doubt she'll lead from the front with the bat, and I expect her to perform across the tournament. She plays the pull shot really nicely, picks length well, and that's something I wouldn't mind being able to do myself."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)