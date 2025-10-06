India batter Jemimah Rodrigues says the team wants to win the ICC World Cup for all those who have contributed to the rise of the women's game in the country and for that the players are trying to stay away from "outside noise". Co-hosts India are looking to lift their maiden World Cup trophy after finishing runners-up twice and they have won both their league matches in the ongoing tournament, the latest one against Pakistan in Colombo on Sunday.

"We try to take it one day at a time and stay in the present. Even in our group conversations, we focus on building our own bubble because we know how much noise surrounds a World Cup," Jemimah said on 'JioStar'.

"Whether we do well or face challenges, we want to keep all that outside and create our own energy. Everyone in this team genuinely looks out for each other and celebrates each other's success. That comes so naturally and really strengthens our bond." Talking about the journey of women's cricket in India, she said, "When I first entered the team, Mithali di and Jhulan di were our seniors, and to now see the transition with Harman di and Smriti leading together is really special. They've created an environment where everyone wants to give their all for the team.

"We want to win it for those who paved the way, for Mithali di, Jhulan di (Jhulan Goswami), Neetu ma'am (Neetu David), and all those who helped bring women's cricket to where it is today (Sunday)," Jemimah, who made 32 against Pakistan, added.

She said both the pitches in Guwahati and Colombo have been slightly challenging for the batters, especially the one used for Sunday's game in the Sri Lankan capital.

"The pitch had been under covers and the ball was gripping a bit early on. The spinners bowled really well, so we knew we had to adapt, take the game deep, and build partnerships.

"Everyone contributed, and towards the end, Richa's fireworks helped us reach a winning total," she said about Richa Ghosh's 35 not out off 20 balls that took India's total to 237 against Pakistan.

Former India captain Mithali Raj lauded young pacer Kranti Gaud's rapid progress as the 22-year-old returned with fine figures of 3/20 to play a major role in the 88-run thrashing of Pakistan.

"Kranti Gaud's experience at the international level is still limited, since she only made her debut this year, but what's truly impressive is how quickly she learns and adapts," said Mithali.

"She's putting in the hard yards and adjusting well to different conditions, whether it's in England, where she took six wickets, or in Sri Lanka, or even here, in Guwahati. She knows her strengths and immediately settles into the right line and length.

"You can see she doesn't need the usual warm-up. From the very first delivery, she's spot on with her lengths and intent."

