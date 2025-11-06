Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the Women's World Cup-winning Indian cricket team at his residence on Wednesday. The conversation that followed did not focus solely on cricket and the campaign, as the Prime Minister engaged in a dynamic discussion with the world champions, resulting in several viral-worthy moments. Accompanying the Indian women's cricket players were head coach Amol Muzumdar and BCCI president Mithun Manhas, who also met the Prime Minister.

During the interaction, Indian cricket team coach Amol Muzumdar revealed how only 20 members of the squad were allowed to meet Britain's King Charles earlier this year during the Indian women's cricket team's tour of England. He said that was when the squad manifested the idea of meeting PM Modi in early November with the World Cup trophy.

"We were in England in June and we met King Charles there. There was a protocol for 20 people. The support staff couldn't come. There were many players and three skilled coaches. I told my support staff, 'I am extremely sorry, but the protocol allows only 20 people'," he said.

"They manifested a little. I said, 'We don't want this photograph. We want a photograph with PM Modi on November 4 or 5,' and today is that day." Ultimately, Indian cricket team got that photo with PM Modi after winning the Women's World Cup.

The Prime Minister also recalled Suryakumar Yadav's catch in the 2024 T20 World Cup final while speaking with Amanjot Kaur, whose catch of South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt sealed the fate of the final.

"You know, the last time Surya came here was after a similar catch," he said.

PM Modi also encouraged the players to visit their respective schools and interact with students.

"Once you go back home, naturally there will be euphoria and excitement. But after a few days, go to the school you graduated from and spend a day talking to the kids. They will ask you a lot of questions," he said.

"I believe that the school and those kids will remember you for the rest of their lives. You could then select three schools whenever you get a chance in a year - one day, one school - and that way you visit three schools. It also motivates you in a way," he added.