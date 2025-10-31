Indian cricket team star batter Virat Kohli gave a special shout-out to Jemimah Rodrigues as he congratulated the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side for reaching the Women's World Cup 2025 final on Thursday. Jemimah slammed an unbeaten 127 and stitiched together a brilliant partnership with Harmanpreet to guide India to a historic win. Australia posted a mammoth total of 338 but India were able to complete the record run chase with 5 wickets in hand. Virat took to social media to send a message to the team and praised Jemimah for her 'standout performance'.

What a victory by our team over a mighty opponent like Australia. A great chase by the girls and a standout performance by Jemimah in a big game. A true display of resilience, belief, and passion. Well done, Team India! 🇮🇳 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 31, 2025

Jemimah Rodrigues dedicated her career-defining knock to faith, family, and resilience after guiding India into the ICC Women's ODI World Cup final with a historic five-wicket win over defending champions Australia at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

“Firstly, I want to thank Jesus. I couldn't have carried it alone,” said Rodrigues, who was named Player of the Match for her unbeaten 127. “Last six months have been tough. I was dropped from this World Cup last year, and I have cried every day. I was going through anxiety. I just had to show up every day, and God carried me through.”

Chasing a daunting 339, India stumbled early after losing openers Shafali Verma (10) and Smriti Mandhana (24) cheaply. But Rodrigues, showing maturity and calm beyond her years, joined forces with captain Harmanpreet Kaur to stage one of the greatest chases in World Cup history.

Their 167-run partnership for the third wicket — India's highest in any World Cup knockout match and the highest against Australia in tournament history — turned the match on its head.

(With IANS inputs)