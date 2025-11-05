Legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar has opened up on the promise he made to youngster Jemimah Rodrigues if India win the Women's World Cup. Ahead of the final between India and South Africa, Gavaskar promised that if India lift the title, he would "sing a song together" with Jemimah. And, as the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side beat South Africa to lift the title on Sunday, Jemimah reminded the former India captain of the same. After the final, Jemimah posted a photo with her guitar on Instagram, saying that she is ready to jam with the 1983 World Cup winner.

On Wednesday, Gavaskar took to Instagram and congratulated Jemimah and the rest of the players on the historic success.

"Hi Jemimah. Firstly, many many congratulations to you and your team for having won the ICC Women's World Cup. That has been a tremendous moment. A moment to cherish, a moment to savour, a moment for the ages. And for all the happiness and joy that you've given the Indian cricketing community and the Indian cricket fans. We can't thank you enough," Gavaskar said in the video.

"A promise is a promise, @jemimahrodrigues.You held up your end beautifully - time for me to keep mine. Let's do it!" Let's make it a 'Jem' of a session!" Gavaskar captioned the video.

He, however, confirmed that he he has not forgotten about his promise, adding that he was ready to do it after the final, but did not have access to the dressing room. He also expressed his eagerness to set a date for their duet.

"Yes, I do remember saying that if we win the World Cup, and I was always confident that you were going to do that, that you will play the guitar and I will sing the song. The song of course is up to you which one. I had a song prepared in case I was able to get you to the change room but of course I didn't have the accreditation to be there. I was at the ground but I didn't have the accreditation to be there. But never mind. You tell me the date. This weekend maybe, Saturday or Sunday. Saturday the Indian team is playing in Australia so maybe you want to do it on Saturday evening or Sunday after the game. Entirely up to you. Do let me know. Looking forward to doing that," he added.