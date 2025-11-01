Star singer Sunidhi Chauhan will enchant the crowd with a medley of her hits at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, with India and South Africa vying for the honours at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. On the eve of the pulsating final, the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed a group of 60 dancers will accompany Sunidhi, and the show will also feature a special-effect fireworks display by famed choreographer Sanjay Shetty. The performance will include a laser show, 350 mast cast performers, and a drone display during the mid-innings.

Before the match, Sunidhi will sing the Indian national anthem, while Cape Town's Tarynn Bank will sing the South African anthem.

"It's an honour to be performing at the Women's World Cup and I am really looking forward to the big day. With India in the final and the stands packed with enthusiastic fans, I'm sure the atmosphere will be electric, and it will be a day all of us will remember for long," Sunidhi Chauhan said as quoted from a press release by ICC.

En route to the final, India got off to a strong start in their World Cup opener with a convincing win over Sri Lanka. The Hamanpreet Kaur-led side made it two victories in two matches with another solid performance, extending their winning streak against Pakistan.

South Africa, India's opponent in the final, handed the hosts their first defeat in the group stage. Richa Ghosh engineered a splendid 94 to take India past 250, with Sneh Rana adding 33 vital runs at the end. The Indian bowlers started well, reducing South Africa to 81/5, but Laura Wolvaardt and Chloe Tryon turned the tide with a key partnership. Though both were dismissed before the end, Nadine de Klerk held her nerve to see South Africa home with seven balls to spare.

India's second defeat came in another thriller, despite posting a commanding 330 against Australia. Australia produced one of their finest chases in ODI history, led by Alyssa Healy's magnificent 142 off 107 balls. India took wickets late on but couldn't stop the Australians from clinching victory in the final overs.

A third straight close defeat left India's semi-final hopes hanging by a thread. Facing a must-win situation against New Zealand, India produced their most commanding batting display of the tournament. In a rain-hit clash, India registered a 53-run win via DLS to confirm their place in the semi-finals.

Rain returned in India's final group-stage match against Bangladesh. India remained in a comfortable position while chasing a revised target of 126, but rain intervened to wash out the game.

In the semi-final, India produced one of the most outstanding performances in World Cup knockout history, stunning Australia and booking their place in the final. Australia posted 338 on the back of Phoebe Litchfield's century and fifties from Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner.

In reply, India lost both openers early, slipping to 59/2 before Jemimah Rodrigues (127*) and Harmanpreet Kaur (89) scripted a stunning recovery. Their 150-run partnership put India in control, and despite late wickets, Rodrigues stayed until the end to steer India home with a few balls to spare. It was the highest successful chase in a World Cup knockout game.

