Palash Muchhal, a renowned music composer and the fiance of Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana, left the internet in absolute awe after being spotted with an 'SM 18 tattoo' on his left arm. The tattoo by Palash seems to be a heartfelt tribute to Smriti, who played a crucial role in Team India's triumph at the Women's World Cup 2025. In a viral social media post, Palash unveiled a tattoo on his arm that reads "SM18", a symbolic nod to Smriti's initials and her jersey number. The gesture came shortly after India's historic win in the ODI World Cup final, where India beat South Africa on Sunday.

The image of Palash holding the World Cup trophy beside Smriti, both beaming with pride, captured the hearts of fans across the country. Social media erupted with admiration, celebrating not just the victory but the couple's bond, with many calling it the "best pre-wedding gift" and praising Palash for publicly honoring Smriti's achievements.

The couple's love story, which began in 2019 and remained private until 2024, is now set to culminate in a wedding this November. The "SM18" tattoo has become a symbol of devotion, inspiring fans and adding a romantic flourish to India's cricketing triumph. Was it a pre-wedding gift, some fans do think so.

Smriti Mandhana scored 434 runs at an average of 54.25 with one century and two fifties in the tournament, emerging as the team's top-scoring batter. A model of consistency at the top of the batting order for India, Mandhana finished as the second-leading run-scorer at the tournament behind only South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt.

Her 109 against New Zealand in Navi Mumbai was the highlight for the left-hander, while consecutive scores of 80 and 88 against Australia and England prior to that century displayed Mandhana's ability to perform well against the best teams. She was also named in ICC's Team of the World Cup 2025, alongside two other Indians -- Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma.

