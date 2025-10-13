India batter Smriti Mandhana completed 5,000 runs in Women's ODI, taking just 112 innings to achieve the milestone. Mandhana achieved the feat during her 80-run knock against Australia in their Women's World Cup 2025 match in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. She is not only fastest women to achieve the feat, but also the quickest Indian, having reached there in 112 innings. She broke the previous record, which was held by batting great Virat Kohli (114). In the overall list, both men's and women's cricket, Mandhana is only behind Pakistan's Babar Azam (97) and Hashim Amla (101) of South Africa.

5000 reasons to smile!



Smriti becomes the youngest and fastest batter to 5000 WODI runs!



Another milestone, same Mandhana magic! pic.twitter.com/xk34vxJzRf — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) October 12, 2025

The list of fastest to 5,000 runs in Women's ODI is now led by Mandhana (112 innings), with Stafanie Taylor (WI) in 129 innings, Suzie Bates (NZ) in 136 innings, Mithali Raj (IND) in 144 innings, and Charlotte Edwards (ENG) in 146 innings completing the top five.

SMRITI MANDHANA - THE FASTEST EVER TO SCORE 5000 RUNS IN WOMEN'S CRICKET HISTORY pic.twitter.com/Iybqc6m5Jp — Tanuj (@ImTanujSingh) October 12, 2025

The 29-year-old, who began the day on 982 runs from 17 matches, reached the 1,000-run landmark (for the calendar year) in the eighth over when she tore into Australian left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux, smashing her for four, six and four in an over that yielded 16 runs.

Mandhana broke the long-standing record of Australia's Belinda Clark (970 runs in 1997) for the highest run-tally in a calendar year in women's ODIs.

She started her innings positively, opening her account with a boundary off the last ball of the first over from Kim Garth.

But it was Molineux's over that lit up the innings. Mandhana lofted the first ball over mid-on for four, defended the next, then launched the third ball for a six over long-on before pulling another boundary over square leg to seal her place in the record books.

Mandhana, who had scores of 8, 23 and 23 against Sri Lanka, Pakistan and South Africa respectively earlier in the tournament, looked a completely different batter against her favourite opposition after Australia opted to bowl.

She batted with fluency and authority, dissecting the field with precision and using her silken drives and aerial strokes to unsettle the Australian attack.

(With PTI Inputs)