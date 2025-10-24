India Women opener Smriti Mandhana rewrote record books as she levelled with legendary Australia batter Meg Lanning for most international cricket centuries, and with South Africa's Tazmin Brits for most women's ODI tons in a single calendar year during the ICC Women's World Cup match against New Zealand Women at DY Patil Cricket Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. Mandhana has equalled Lanning for the most centuries in women's international cricket, with both players now holding 17 tons each. Mandhana's tally includes 14 centuries in One-Day Internationals (ODIs), two in Tests, and one in Women's T20 Internationals (T20Is). In comparison, Lanning's record comprises 15 centuries in ODIs and two in T20Is.

The left-hand batter is now the leading run-getter in the tournament, with 331 runs in six innings at an average of 55.16, a strike rate of over 100, a century and two fifties each.

The southpaw continued to dominate women's cricket with remarkable consistency, matching South Africa's Tazmin Brits for the most centuries in a calendar year. Both players have scored five hundreds in 2025, while Mandhana had registered four centuries in 2024.

In the all-time list for most hundreds in Women's One-Day Internationals (ODIs), Australia's Meg Lanning leads with 15 centuries, followed by Mandhana with 14. New Zealand's Suzie Bates stands third with 13, while England's Tammy Beaumont and Nat Sciver-Brunt follow with 12 and 10 centuries respectively.

India Women's vice-captain has set a new benchmark for power-hitting in women's cricket, recording the most sixes in a calendar year in Women's One-Day Internationals (WODIs). With 29 sixes in 2025, the 29-year-old player surpassed South Africa's Lizelle Lee, who struck 28 maximums in 2017. The third spot is shared by West Indies' Deandra Dottin, South Africa's Chloe Tryon, and Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu, each having hit 21 sixes in a single year -- Dottin in 2013, Tryon in 2017, and Athapaththu in 2023.

Mandhana is the second India Women batter with three consecutive 50-plus scores in ODI World Cups after Harmanpreet Kaur, who did that in 2017.

Mandhana and Pratika Rawal have joined an elite list in women's cricket, matching Australia's legendary duo Belinda Clark and Lisa Keightley for the most century partnerships in a calendar year across all wickets. Both pairs have recorded five-century stands -- Clark and Keightley achieving the feat in 2000, and Mandhana and Rawal replicating it in 2025. New Zealand's Suzie Bates and Rachel Priest follow with four such stands in 2015, while South Africa's Tazmin Brits and Laura Wolvaardt also have four in 2025.

In terms of most century partnerships for opening pairs in Women's One-Day Internationals (ODIs), Clark and Keightley lead the list with 10 stands from 66 innings. Mandhana and Rawal are next with seven century stands in just 23 innings, equalling Australia's Rachael Haynes and Alyssa Healy, as well as South Africa's pairs Tazmin Brits-Laura Wolvaardt and Lizelle Lee-Laura Wolvaardt, who also have seven each.

Rawal and Mandhana's stand (212 runs) against the White Ferns is the highest partnership for the hosts in World Cups for any wicket, bettering the previous best (184), which was between Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur against the West Indies Women in Hamilton in 2022. This is the first instance for Women in Blue and overall third with both openers scoring a century in a women's World Cup match.

Pratika Rawal became the joint-fastest to reach 1,000 ODI runs (23 innings) in the history of the sport. She currently has 1,123 runs in 23 innings at an average of 50.45, with two centuries and seven fifties, best score of 154. In six innings of the ongoing World Cup at home, the 25-year-old cricketer has 308 runs in six innings at an average of 51.33, with a century, a fifty and a best score of 122, the second-highest run-getter so far.

