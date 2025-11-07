Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday felicitated cricketers Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Radha Yadav, Indian Women's World Cup-winning team members from the state, and presented them with Rs 2.25 crore cash reward each . During the felicitation programme held at the CM's official residence 'Varsha' in south Mumbai, Fadnavis called the trio the "pride of Maharashtra", and said the team's victory will inspire young girls to take up sports and shine on global platforms.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side scripted a defining moment for Indian women's cricket by winning its maiden global title - the 50-over World Cup - with a 52-run victory over South Africa in the final in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

Fadnavis said, "You've made Maharashtra proud. Your victory has brought immense joy to the state. Jemimah's century in the semifinal was a turning point, it took us to the finals. The way this team fought back and played like a family shows what true teamwork means." "The world has taken note of the fact that the World Cup, which traditionally went to a select group of countries, has for the first time come to India. It is a matter of immense pride. The entire team has performed brilliantly," he said.

Lauding the spirit of camaraderie among the players, he said team spirit and bonding were the key to the squad's success.

"In professional cricket, victory is not possible without support. The role of the coach, support staff and guides is equally crucial," he added.

Fadnavis also acknowledged Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Jay Shah for his efforts in advancing women's cricket.

Cricket team's coach Amol Muzumdar was presented a cheque of Rs 22.5 lakh, while each member of the support staff was given Rs 11 lakh.

Bowling coach Avishkar Salvi, former legendary cricketer Diana Edulji, analyst Aniruddha Deshpande, logistics coordinator Aparna Gambhirrao, and support staff members Mihir Upadhyay, Poorva Kate, and Mamta Shirurulla were present.

Speaking on the occasion, vice captain Smriti Mandhana expressed gratitude to the people of the state and acknowledged the role of the support system behind the team's success.

"Thank you for inviting and felicitating us, and that too in Mumbai, which makes it even more special. Maharashtra has always supported us. In 2017 too, we were felicitated, when we were runner ups. Many of our support staff belong to this state. This victory wouldn't have been possible without their hard work." she said.

Muzumdar praised the players for their unwavering focus and resilience over the past two years.

"When we came to Mumbai for the semifinals and finals, we had that enthusiasm and belief that something historic would happen here," he said.

"The skill level of these players is beyond imagination. They had just one dream - to win the World Cup - and they worked day and night for it," he said.

Left arm spinner Radha Yadav said it was for the first time that she was felicitated like this.

"I feel really proud and grateful to everyone who supported me," she said.

Rodrigues said, "Our biggest goal now is to leave the game in a better place for the next generation. The smile on my parent's faces means more than anything else." Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who was also present, drew parallels between the women's team victory and India's 1983 World Cup win.

"When Kapil Dev lifted the World Cup, cricket became a religion. Today, these women have done the same for their generation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said you have won hearts. Diwali was celebrated again after your win," he said.

This victory shows that when girls from rural India get opportunities, they can make the country proud, he said.

"Smriti is one of India's iconic players, Jemimah brings double entertainment with her cricket and reels, and Radha's story of resilience is deeply inspiring" he added.

