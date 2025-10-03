The Women's ODI World Cup 2025 match between Pakistan and Bangladesh on Thursday triggered a huge controversy as former commentator Sana Mir referred to batter Natalia Pervaiz as being from 'Kashmir' before correcting herself to 'Azad Kashmir'. Sana, who is a former captain of the Pakistan team herself, triggered outrage on social media by making a politically charged comment. While the International Cricket Council (ICC) is yet to issue a statement on the controversial matter, Sana took to social media and issued a clarification.

Sana had said while commentating during the match: "...captaining a very young side. Yes, they have won the qualifiers, but a lot of these players are new. Natalia who comes from Kashmir, Azad Kashmir, plays in Lahore a lot of cricket. She has to come to Lahore to play most of her cricket there."

Sana Mir is doing commentary for the ICC World Cup...

If someone is afraid of losing his/her respect

he/she thinks 10 times before saying anything

but she is from a country where there is no such thing as respect..



Remove her @ICC from the panel

pic.twitter.com/gC6C9oaXR9 — AT10 (@Loyalsachfan10) October 2, 2025

In a lengthy post on social media, Sana said that she only intended to highlight the struggles Natalia went through because of the region she grew up in. The former Pakistan women's team captain asked for the issue not to be 'politicised' as there was no malice in her heart, nor did she intend to hurt sentiments.

"It's unfortunate how things are being blown out of proportion and people in sports are being subjected to unnecessary pressure. It is sad that this requires an explanation at a public level. My comment about a Pakistan player's hometown was only meant to highlight the challenges she faced in coming from a certain region in Pakistan and her incredible journey," she said.

It's unfortunate how things are being blown out of proportion and people in sports are being subjected to unnecessary pressure. It is sad that this requires an explanation at public level.



My comment about a Pakistan player's hometown was only meant to highlight the challenges... pic.twitter.com/G722fLj17C — Sana Mir (@mir_sana05) October 2, 2025

"It is part of the storytelling we do as commentators, as to where the players come from. I did that today for two other players coming from other regions, too. Please don't politicise it. As a commentator on the World Feed, we are meant to focus on the sport, teams, and players, highlighting inspiring stories of grit and perseverance. There is no malice in my heart or any intention to hurt sentiments," Sana added.

The 39-year-old also attached a screenshot of Natalia's profile to highlight how she does research on players during commentary duties.

"I am also attaching the screenshot of where I research most of my players from, whether from Pakistan or any other country. I realise that they have changed it by now, but this is what I was referring to," she concluded.