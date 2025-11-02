India and South Africa will take on each other in the Women's World Cup 2025 final, with a new winner guaranteed to be crowned. While India are playing the Women's World Cup final for only the third time, South Africa will be doing so for the very first time. The winning team, however, will not only get their hands on the grandest trophy in women's cricket, but also on the largest prize money ever awarded after any Cricket World Cup, men's or women's - a whopping USD 4.48 million (approx. Rs 39.78 crore).

In September 2025, the International Cricket Council (ICC) had announced a record prize money pool for the Women's World Cup 2025.

The total tournament prize pool of USD 13.88 million (approx. Rs 123 crore) is a massive 297 per cent increase over the prize pool of the previous edition in 2022.

The winners' sum of USD 4.48 million is a 239 per cent rise from the 2022 edition. It also surpasses the USD 4 million sum that was awarded to the winners of the Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

The runners-up will earn Rs 2.24 million - half of the winning amount.

It must be noted that Team India have already sealed the earning of USD 350,000 (approx. Rs 3.1 crore) as participation prize and for their three group stage wins. South Africa, on the other hand, have already secured more than USD 400,000, as they registered two more wins than India in the league phase.

As a result, if India win the Women's World Cup, the total prize money earned by the team would cross Rs 42 crore.

Meanwhile, according to a report by PTI, it is believed that following the "equal pay" policy advocated by former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary and now ICC chairman Jay Shah, the BCCI is mulling on rewarding the women's squad with the same amount that was given to the Rohit Sharma-led team that won the T20 World Cup 2024.

That players and support staff were rewarded with a whopping Rs 125 crore for their performance in the Men's T20 World Cup, where they defeated South Africa in the final.

"The BCCI supports equal pay for men and women and hence there are lot of discussions that if our girls win the World Cup, the reward won't be anything less compared to the men's global triumph. But it isn't nice to make an announcement before they win the Cup," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.