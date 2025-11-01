Jemimah Rodrigues' majestic 127* for India against Australia in the Women's World Cup semi-final in Navi Mumbai on Thursday is being hailed as one of the greatest innings in the history of women's cricket. Courtesy of Jemimah's knock, India chased down 339 in 48.3 overs. It is the highest successful chase in any ODI World Cup knockout match. After the match, a seven-year-old post by former England captain Nasser Hussain went viral. In the post dated April 18, 2018, Hussain wrote: "Remember the name... Jemimah Rodrigues.. did some throw downs with her today .. she's going to be a star for India."

The 25-year-old Jemimah has now proved Hussain right.

Remember the name... Jemimah Rodrigues.. did some throw downs with her today .. she's going to be a star for India pic.twitter.com/I6VXSYIexb — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) April 18, 2018

Indian Premier League (IPL) Chairman Arun Dhumal predicted that if India wins the Women's World Cup, it would be a historic moment for women's cricket in the nation-similar to the 1983 Men's World Cup win. He credited initiatives like the Women's Premier League (WPL) and pay parity for the sport's phenomenal growth, expressing pride in the team's achievements.

India's women's cricket team pulled off a historic win over Australia by five wickets in a thrilling semifinal match to storm into the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final. They will clash with South Africa on Sunday for the Women's CWC title in Navi Mumbai.

"Mark my words, the way the '83 World Cup changed cricket for men in India, if they win the day after tomorrow, this would be a historic moment for all time to come for women's cricket in India. It has grown phenomenally over the last few years after these historic decisions regarding WPL and pay parity, which were taken under the current chairmanship of Mr. Jay Shah, who was secretary at that point in time. The results have come so fast, and we are very, very proud of the girls," Arun Dhumal told ANI.

"We were very clear that whatever we had not done, we needed to start with WPL and pay parity-amazing decisions taken at that point in time. There was a lot of speculation then. But these girls have made each one of us proud today of the decision that was taken at that time," he added.